Following up on their 2016 success, the Maine Brewers’ Guild will host the second annual New England Craft Brew Summit, on March 31, 2017, at the University of Southern Maine in Portland, Maine.

The explosive growth of craft beer is creating local, sustainable economic engines throughout the country. This year’s theme will focus on sustaining that growth across the Northeast and beyond. Bart Watson, chief economist for the Brewers Association, and Katie Marisic, federal affairs manager for the Brewers Association, will deliver the keynote on the economic growth of the industry, and how public policy can support or hinder expansion.

“When we talk about growth in craft beer, we aren’t just referring to new breweries,” said Sean Sullivan, executive director of the Maine Brewers’ Guild. "For some breweries, the best recipe for long-term success may be remaining small and building a powerful brand - for others, it's all about scale. There's no right answer. The Summit is about connecting brewers to the best resources available so they can take the next step."

Presented by Bernstein Shur, the full-day conference will feature live talks and panel discussions from brewers and brewery owners, blended with practical advice from professional service providers on a wide range of topics currently impacting the craft brew industry. New for 2017, brewers will be able to send beer samples to the University of Southern Maine QC2 lab prior to the event, and review the results of the analyses with lab staff during the conference.

With more craft breweries per capita than any other state, Maine has solidified itself as a leader in the industry, and now plays host to one of the only brew summits to focus on the business, not just the drinking, of beer. Last year’s inaugural New England Craft Brew Summit drew more than 450 attendees, from 13 states, and more than 50 breweries from across the country were represented. This year’s expanded Summit is expected to top 600 attendees, and will feature new opportunities for sponsors and speakers.

What: 2017 New England Craft Brew Summit

When: Friday, March 31, 2017, from 8:00am – 6:00pm

Where: University of Southern Maine Abromson Center, Portland, Maine

Who: Brewers, brewery owners, professional services firms and companies that serve the craft beer industry

Keynotes: Bart Watson, Ph.D., Chief Economist at the Brewers Association

Katie Marisic, Federal Affairs Manager at the Brewers Association

Sponsors:

Presenting: Bernstein Shur

Premier: Broadreach Public Relations, GHM Insurance, Pierce Atwood, University of Southern Maine, Verrill Dana

Supporting: Acadia Insurance, Baker Newman Noyes, CBRE|Boulos, MacPage LLC, River Drive Cooperage & Millwork, Tidestone Solutions

Media: Mainebiz; Old Port Magazine; Bangor Daily News; Craft Brewing Business; Wine & Craft Beverage News

About the New England Brew Summit

Hosted by the Maine Brewers Guild, the New England Brew Summit is a gathering for brewers, brewery owners and all those who currently work with brewers around New England. This premier B2B event will feature live talks and panel discussions from brewers and owners blended with practical advice from professional service providers on a wide range of topics currently impacting the craft beer industry. Registration and sponsorship information can be found at http://www.nebrewsummit.com/

About Maine Brewers’ Guild

Maine Brewers’ Guild is a nonprofit, 501(c)(6) organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the craft beer industry in Maine. Since 1986, Maine has been at the forefront of the craft beer movement. As of January 1, 2017, Maine is home to over 90 breweries and is consistently recognized as one of the best destinations in the USA for beer tourists. Learn more at http://www.mainebrewersguild.org