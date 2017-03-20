With the research showing an increasing focus and investment in patient experience and consumers reflecting that the patient and family experience is significant, we are entering an era where we can say without hesitation that patient experience matters.

New research conducted by The Beryl Institute recognizing patient experience as integrated effort that drives clear and measurable outcomes. With findings initially announced and live streamed at Patient Experience Conference 2017, this study engaged almost 1,700 respondents from 26 countries representing six continents sharing the challenges and opportunities they are facing and the steps they are taking to address the patient experience. This year’s study continues a critical gathering of information about what organizations across the care continuum are doing to drive patient experience excellence and provides a unique opportunity to uncover and track trends on how experience efforts are evolving.

According to the research:



Experience efforts continue to expand and now are an integral part of fabric of our healthcare efforts

Patient experience remains a top priority, with a focus on employee engagement as a central driver in experience efforts

Leadership and culture are significant motivators rather than mandates or requirements, with recognition of the impact of patient/family voice and caregiver engagement

Role of patient experience leaders and use of a formal definition on the rise

Patient experience recognized as an integrated effort that drives clear and measurable outcomes

The Institute will release a full report of the findings in early summer, highlighting the key results and trends from this research. To learn more about the biennial patient experience study, visit: http://www.theberylinstitute.org/?page=PXBENCHMARKING.

