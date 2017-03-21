Applaudit will be a first-in-class solution for driving positive, personal, social recognition between associates, their peers, and their managers.

A motivated work force drives any organization’s success, and recognition is what keeps people engaged. Applaudit is an online social recognition platform that offers organizations the tools they need to power their culture of recognition and achievement. Like all of Next Level Performance’s solutions, Applaudit is grounded in the company’s 40 years of experience and insight into human motivation.

Applaudit takes recognition to the next level. The mobile-responsive SaaS platform was built with cutting edge technology and design. It is easy to implement, easy to use, and it draws inspiration from popular social platforms to make navigation for recognition easy and natural. Reminders, alerts, and the conversation feed allow associates at all levels to celebrate success in a collaborative online community, building workplace relationships, and connecting recognition to company values.

Dave Dittman, Managing Director at Next Level Performance says, “Creating connections in the workplace creates meaning for people. A social platform, like Applaudit, is an online hub where teammates can engage with one another to build relationships, increase collaboration, and drive results.”

Applaudit specializes in meaningful recognition. With awards, team accomplishments, e-ppreciation, and nominations, the platform offers the functionality needed for best-in-class recognition. Custom-branded themes, employee profiles, administrative functionality, and powerful reporting add a unique value to the product.

Chris Reppy, Director of Product Development at Next Level Performance says, “We’re very excited about the positive impact Applaudit will have on our clients’ businesses. We’ve put a heavy emphasis on creating an engaging and intuitive product that will empower employees to send and receive recognition anywhere, anytime. Applaudit will be a first-in-class solution for driving positive, personal, social recognition between associates, their peers, and their managers.”

For all of the features and benefits of Applaudit, visit: http://www.nxlperformance.com/how-we-do-it/applaudit

About Next Level Performance, a Dittman Company

For 40 years, Next Level Performance, a Dittman Company has been an award-winning leader in providing incentives, recognition, and rewards programs to help companies realize immediate ROI in motivating sales people, employees, channel partners, customers, and consumers. Their signature products and services include: Applaudit™ — a social recognition and rewards online software solution (SaaS) – and Deluxe Group Incentive Travel.

For more information visit http://www.nxlperformance.com.