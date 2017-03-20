At this forum, people will gain a better understanding of their condition and what options for treatment are available. Hopefully they will also realize, as they look around the room, that they are not alone in this condition.

The International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF) will host a free educational forum in the Detroit, Mich. area, on the life-altering neurological condition called essential tremor (ET). The seminar will take place on Saturday, April 29 at Michigan State University Management Education Center located at 811 W. Square Lake Road. The program will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., with check-in beginning at 8 a.m. The event is sponsored by Cala Health and Medtronic. More information, including driving directions and event registration, is available by phone at 888.387.3667 or http://www.essentialtremor.org/seminars.

The IETF has teamed-up with world-class neurologists and experts to host a day of discovery and education at this interactive educational forum. The day will feature presentations by doctors on the diagnostic process, treatment options, current research, coping tips and more. Interactive exhibits from IETF partners will allow participants to get a hands-on approach to learning more about their condition and the resources available. Speakers include:



Patrick McCartney, IETF Executive Director - Topic: Past, Present & Future of the IETF

Jason M. Schwalb, MD, FAANS, FACS -Clinical Associate Professor of Neurosurgery, Wayne State University, Surgical Director, Movement Disorder & Comprehensive Epilepsy Centers, Henry Ford Medical Group -Topic: Diagnosis & Treatment Options of Essential Tremor

Bernadette Kosie, OTR/L, LSVT Global Faculty for LSVT BIG, CAPS (Certified Aging in Place Specialist) Certification- Topic: Coping with the Physical and Emotional Effects of ET & Various Compensatory Methods for ET

Attendees will be provided with an essential tremor information packet to take home and share with friends, family and their own health care providers. Refreshments will be served and parking is free.

“The IETF is dedicated to offering hope to those affected by essential tremor,” IETF Executive Director Patrick McCartney said. “The Foundation actively works to generate greater awareness of the condition, fund critical scientific research in order to fully understand the causes of ET and offer support to those affected by this life-altering condition. At this forum, people will gain a better understanding of their condition and what options for treatment are available. Hopefully they will also realize, as they look around the room, that they are not alone in this condition; that there are millions all over the world affected, just like them.”

ET, which affects nearly 10 million people in the U.S., is the most common neurological movement disorder, but is frequently misdiagnosed as Parkinson’s disease. The condition is often characterized by rhythmic, involuntary and uncontrollable shaking of the hands and arms during movement, making daily tasks such as eating, drinking and writing difficult if not impossible. Sometimes ET can also affect the head, voice, legs and trunk. At this time there is no cure for essential tremor.

About The International Essential Tremor Foundation:

Headquartered in Lenexa, KS, and founded in 1988, the International Essential Tremor Foundation is the leading organization in the world dedicated to those affected by essential tremor. The mission of the IETF is to provide global educational information, services and support to children and adults challenged by essential tremor (ET), to their families and health care providers, as well as to promote and fund ET research.

The IETF has distributed nearly $750 million in research grants, to fund numerous promising studies, in the search for the cause of ET. The Foundation has hosted numerous community awareness events across the U.S. to provide those affected with the basic knowledge necessary to become their own advocate when seeking treatment. And, the IETF also provides assistance to a vast network of support groups around the world. To learn more about essential tremor and the IETF mission, visit the IETF website at http://www.essentialtremor.org.