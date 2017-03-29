Our powerful recommendation engine suggests assets — and individual slides — that are proven to win for any sales context. Sales people can now adjust text, images, data, and layouts within slides to build a compelling

KnowledgeTree today released a new version of its PerfectPitch application for sales teams. This solution enables reps to efficiently tailor and share recommended content that doubles prospect engagement. Reps customize content right in the applications they use every day, including PowerPoint. Then, powerful sharing and tracking tools give users insight into what custom messages drive more revenue.

“Prospects are twice as likely to engage when content is tuned to their information needs and persona,” said Sean O'Leary, CEO of KnowledgeTree. “Our powerful recommendation engine suggests assets — and individual slides — that are proven to win for any sales context. Sales people can combine recommended presentations and now adjust text, images, data, and layouts within slides to build a compelling sales tool.”

With KnowledgeTree PerfectPitch, reps can hyper-customize content in the tools they already use, generating content that engages prospects. KnowledgeTree PerfectPitch helps:



Guide Content Use: KnowledgeTree’s recommendation engine identifies which content wins for any sales situation. And within content, say a corporate presentation, KnowledgeTree identifies the slides that match a prospect’s need. There’s no searching required, reps get an instant head start on building compelling presentations.

Tailor Content Efficiently: Users can download a recommended asset and edit it in the tools they’re used to; there’s no new tool to learn. Instead a salesperson can modify the corporate presentation, in PowerPoint for example, to add a logo, their name, or make other key adjustments. This dramatically increases rep adoption and satisfaction with sales content.

Track Content Performance: Marketing and sales enablement teams need to know which assets reps use to drive the most revenue. KnowledgeTree lets sales enablers see the content that reps customize. Content performance — including custom content success — can be linked to revenue and other sales metrics. That helps content creators build more content that reps want.

Reinforce Best Practice Content: Admins can measure and view presentations that were adapted by sales people. That enables marketing to spot interesting customizations that sales people produced. Then, marketing can mine these custom decks and share the best elements back to the entire sales team as approved content.

“Effective sales people know the value of customizing prospect pitches,” added Daniel Wideman, VP of Product at KnowledgeTree. “They need tools that quickly suggest the right content to share and then get out of the rep’s way. That allows reps to tailor content in the tools they like to use. KnowledgeTree PerfectPitch makes every rep more engaging to prospects and gives marketing teams deep insight into how sales teams message.”

KnowledgeTree PerfectPitch is available today for all subscribers of the KnowledgeTree Fusion platform.

About KnowledgeTree

KnowledgeTree pushes winning content to sales teams where they work — doubling prospect engagement and tripling content use. Our software surfaces the most effective content for any sales situation — right in Salesforce.com and email. Leading companies like Western Digital, Wolters Kluwer, RingCentral, and Zoom rely on KnowledgeTree to equip their sales teams with effective marketing content. More sales enablement resources at http://www.knowledgetree.com