a.j. Veneklasen, Inc. (AJV) announced the opening of the brand new Zeigler Motorsports facility in Kalamazoo, MI. This facility is the first of its kind for the Zeigler Automotive Group and has now become the world’s largest action park and motorsports dealership.

The 50-acre facility boasts an indoor waterfall, motorcycles suspended from the ceiling, a Tap House Restaurant & Bar, and 3 outdoor test tracks. Additionally, the 400,000 square feet of onsite storage and 24 indoor service lanes with in and out service allow customers a one-stop-shop to service and store vehicles onsite.

“a.j. Veneklasen, Inc. has partnered with Zeigler for many projects in the past but this one was by far the most complex design. We thoroughly enjoyed the challenging design as well having a large part in the final outcome,” stated Chris Veneklasen, President of a.j. Veneklasen, Inc.

This motorsports facility is intended to be more than a dealership – Zeigler intends for the complex to be a destination and entertainment center for the community. The new location is sure to transform the way people experience motorsports in a fresh and exciting way.

Zeigler Automotive Group

Zeigler has expanded to 71 franchises in 23 locations throughout the Midwest and New York. The company is one of the largest privately owned dealer groups in the nation and is ranked in the top 1% of automotive dealers in the U.S.

a.j. Veneklasen, Inc.

AJV has been in business for over 40 years and is a company that continues to grow through the years. a.j. Veneklasen, Inc. is looking forward to the new changes ahead and how it will impact the company. The company has been named one of West Michigan’s 101 Best & Brightest Companies to Work For by the Michigan Business and Professional Association. AJV was also awarded the STEP Safety award from the West Michigan Chapter of the Associated Builders and Contractors.