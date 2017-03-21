Graphic Communications HP 6800 Digital Press The 6800's enhanced color gamut, in-line priming substrates and quicker production speeds allow GCI to expand their services in valuable ways.

Graphic Communications, Inc. (GCI), a full service custom digital label and flexible packaging printer, recently upgraded their Digital Department with the purchase of an HP Indigo WS6800 digital press and can now offer expanded capabilities such as faster production, enhanced print and color quality, wider application versatility and media substrate diversity.

GCI is able to offer a greater diversity of narrow web labels and flexible packaging options, including serialization and shrink sleeve, helping GCI to service their customers more effectively.

According to President Loretta Andrews,

“Corporate brand consistency and helping our clients find solutions so they can respond quickly to market demands, are two key elements of our corporate philosophy. The 6800 allows us to expand on the services which support that. With the enhanced color gamut, in-line priming of substrates and quicker production speeds, we are already realizing the benefits of the 6800 after only a few weeks in production.”

Please contact us at 1-800-441-5335 or visit the new site to find out more about our digital printing services.

About Graphic Communications, Inc.

GCI is a family-owned and operated company established in 1974 and located in Warminster, PA. We understand the importance of your product arriving on time and on specification. That is why we have become a trusted "behind-the-scenes" partner to several companies within the printing industry—including our competitors. Built on a foundation of innovative processes, consistent quality and commitment to customer response and satisfaction, GCI has established its reputation as a fully integrated, single-source custom label printer for digital and flexographic labeling and packaging.