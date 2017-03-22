No other technology platform has created so many opportunities for organizations to leverage unique insights about the global workforce.

Joberate, a global platform of proprietary people metadata that helps companies convert unique, patent-pending people analytics and insights into rewarding opportunities, and big profits, today announces updates to the company’s Morph.eus search tool, which enables recruiters to zero in on relevant and diverse talent with one simple search of more than 330 million profiles, eliminating the need for other expensive and unreliable tools that clutter recruiters’ desktops.

Joberate’s native platform calculates many metadata attributes like patent-pending J-Score, which measures people’s online job seeking behavior and can be used as a unique relevancy ranking. Morph.eus offers nearly thirty Career Oriented Attributes™ (COA) that can be searched in the same manner and simplicity as any popular search engine, yet yielding astoundingly more accurate results, plus contact information, so recruiters can instantly find relevant talent for their open positions, and with one simple click contact someone with a new opportunity.

One Joberate client reported nearly ninety percent of people at interview stage in their Q4 2016 recruiting funnel having a J-Score in the range indicating openness to a new opportunity. Another Joberate client, which uses the Joberate platform to assess employee flight risk, reduced voluntary attrition by nearly 50% during the same time period. Joberate clients also experience reduction in time to fill their “difficult-to-fill” vacancies by as much as 70%.

“Joberate has become the epicenter of evidence-based recruiting and talent-related decisions, while delivering a more accurate picture of employee engagement,” commented Michael Beygelman, Joberate CEO. He continued, “Now with the addition of proprietary metadata like J-Score and contact information into Morph.eus search results, Joberate has disrupted many traditional approaches for direct sourcing by enabling recruiters to find talent with laser-like precision, and contact people with one click.”

Joberate is used by organizations that want to recruit more relevant and diverse talent faster, better understand and improve employee retention, track key executive turnover and employment volatility within companies in order to make better investment decisions, predict unemployment trends, predict outcomes of political elections, and connect with retail consumers at point of sale. No other technology platform has created so many opportunities for organizations to leverage unique insights about the global workforce.

Morph.eus, and its associated award-winning analytics platform called Insights, are available immediately. Interested parties can visit http://www.joberate.com for additional information or contact Joberate by e-mailing info(at)joberate(dot)com.

About Joberate

Joberate is a Global Platform of proprietary people metadata. We bring together the Internet of publicly available yet disparate information about people – their life events, career oriented attributes, and a host of other data – and create one structured profile for each person, which we enrich with our proprietary metadata including patent-pending J-Score. Our ready-to-run SaaS applications like global search and predictive analytics, and API access to our platform, enable our clients to maximize their ROI.

Joberate helps companies convert unique, patent-pending people analytics and insights into rewarding opportunities, and big profits. No other platform has created so many opportunities to leverage insights about the global workforce. Joberate was a winner of the Red Herring Top 100 North America award in 2016, and also won the 2014 iTalent technology competition.