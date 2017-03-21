Plum Voice Plum Voice is excited to once again be identified as a Representative Vendor in the emerging cPaaS space.

Plum Voice, a leading, independent Communications Platform-as-a-Service (cPaaS) provider specializing in automating enterprise-level voice communications, is included as a Representative Vendor in the February 2017 edition of Gartner’s Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service.

The new market guide describes the characteristics of a cPaaS, breaks down the different services and features that cPaaS vendors frequently offer, and identifies pros and cons that for key vendors in each category.

The guide provides a wide range of information about the benefits of utilizing a cPaaS, explaining how these solutions provide enterprises with greater flexibility for their communications efforts.

In the guide’s Omnichannel IVR category, Gartner lists Plum Voice as an example vendor. Plum Voice offers a cPaaS solution the enables companies to improve their voice communications, not only with IVR, but with related channels and technology as well. These include features such as SMS/MMS, data security, and voice authentication.

With its PCI-DSS and HIPAA compliant products, Plum provides secure communications for businesses in a number of industries, including payments and healthcare. Plum offers an unmatched combination of easy-to-use development tools, security, and analytics that enables companies to deliver a great customer experience through automation.

Plum CMO Scott Wilson responded to the Gartner report, saying, “We’re excited to once again be identified as a Representative Vendor in the emerging cPaaS space by Gartner. At Plum, we pride ourselves in offering cutting edge communications technology that help enterprises meet their business needs, and we feel being recognized by Gartner further legitimizes our commitment to our customers. We look forward to helping push cPaaS forward as a technology. There is tremendous opportunity in this market.”

Visit http://www.plumvoice.com/white-papers/gartner-cpaas-market-guide/ to read Gartner’s cPaaS Market Guide, courtesy of Plum Voice,

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Plum Voice

Plum Voice is a communications technology company that provides programmable platforms to automate customer interactions and business processes. Our products and services simplify the development and deployment of mission-critical voice and messaging applications to connect people to information, anytime from anywhere.

Plum Voice powers interactive voice response (IVR), call routing, messaging, and voice communications for customers all over the world. Our clients range from medium- to large-sized enterprises across a wide variety of industries. Plum helps businesses strike the right balance between self-service automation and excellent customer experiences.

Learn more and sign up for free access to Plum’s platforms at: http://www.plumvoice.com.