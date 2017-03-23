“We love the VitusVet App,” said Casie Lynn Fowler, practice manager at Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. “It is accessible and doesn’t require us to fax anything. We are very hands-off.”

VitusVet announced today the launch of their intelligent medication reminder technology which notifies clients when their pet is due for a medication refill purchase. The feature will improve compliance, client service and overall pet health.

The technology helps pet parents receive timely reminders when their pet is due for a preventative medication. In addition, it allows pet parents to easily request refills before they run out.

“The technology will benefit practices to increase refills and compliance,” said Mark Olcott, DVM, CEO/co-founder of VitusVet. “Pet parents are often busy and can be forgetful, but now we offer a solution to keep them up-to-date on their pet’s preventative medication. Heartworm disease, for example, is far easier to prevent than it is to treat, so this new enhancement aligns with our company vision and benefits the practice, the pet parent and the pet.”

It also aims to move the front desk staff off the phone so they can engage more with pet parents visiting the office. The refill feature assists the front desk staff by dramatically simplifying what is currently a very high-friction process, thus decreasing the need for team involvement and the chance for human error. The technology connects pet parents directly with the medication their pet requires.

“We love the VitusVet App,” said Casie Lynn Fowler, practice manager at Rocky Gorge Animal Hospital. “It is accessible and doesn’t require us to fax anything. We are very hands-off.”

VitusVet’s intelligent medication reminder solution is available as a free enhancement to the VitusVet app and digital compliance package, which is currently priced at $0.99 per appointment/refill, with a cap of $199 a month. You can find out more by visiting their pricing page at http://vitusvet.com/our-pricing/.

About VitusVet

VitusVet was founded by Mark Olcott, DVM, MBA and Kalpesh Raval, MBA, in 2013 as a solution to better share medical information among general practitioners, emergency veterinarians, specialists and pet owners. VitusVet is now a pay-for-performance, complete reminder solution offering veterinary practices targeted marketing, digital compliance, text and picture messaging, appointment, refills and accountability.

For more information about VitusVet please visit http://www.vitusvet.com, or contact kchurchill(at)vitusvet(dot)com. To download the free VitusVet app, please visit: http://vitusvet.com/download-the-free-app/.