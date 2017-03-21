Online Proctoring Pioneer Launches Mobile Authentication Suite

Examity

Examity®, the world leader in online proctoring and identity verification, today announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind mobile authentication platform. Designed to streamline the authentication process for students and faculty, examiGO™ brings leading-edge mobile technology to bear on ID verification to make online learning more efficient, convenient, and secure for higher education institutions and other organizations.

Mobile devices are nearly ubiquitous among college students, with nine in ten undergraduates owning a smart phone and the majority of online students completing some coursework on a mobile device. Drawing upon sophisticated mobile verification methods employed by banks and government agencies, examiGO™ provides a suite of tools to facilitate student ID authentication, including fingerprint scan, voice match, and facial recognition.



“The rise of mobile computing among college students provides a unique opportunity for institutions to make ID verification more effective, secure, and simple,” said Michael London, President and CEO of Examity. “The smartphones favored by students provide the backbone for state-of-the-art verification practices and allow colleges to ensure the integrity of their online programs and streamline the test-taker experience at the same time.”



The introduction of mobile verification bolsters Examity’s industry-leading proctoring and authentication offering, which is the only solution that offers live, recorded, and fully automated proctoring from a single platform. Because it enables institutions to offer real-time, twenty-four-hour proctoring and verification, Examity is uniquely equipped to help colleges support a fast-growing population of nontraditional learners, many of whom balance work or other commitments with their studies.



“Online learning provides a critical path to success for a growing number of students in higher education – and for many learners, mobile technology is the most accessible way to engage in online coursework,” said Shailu Tipparaju, CTO of Examity. “We are deeply committed to supporting these students and the forward-thinking institutions that serve them by continuing to simplify and improve the online education experience.”



Examity works with a diverse group of institutional partners, including Boston University, Pennsylvania State University, and Yale University, to implement industry-leading remote proctoring and ID verification solutions that can be adapted to the needs of individual schools and programs. The company recently secured a $21 million investment led by University Ventures, the leading investment firm focused on higher education, and Inherent Group, which supports high-growth companies that tackle pressing societal challenges.

About Examity

Examity was founded in 2013 to meet the needs of the growing number of online education and certification programs looking to ensure integrity. Examity provides a cost effective and flexible test integrity solution including live, recorded and automated solutions. Its proprietary keystroke identification technology, Examikey, provides an enhanced level of assurance for schools to determine the authenticity of test-takers. Since its founding four years ago, Examity has partnered with 150+ institutions and certification programs worldwide. For more information, visit Examity.com or follow the company on Twitter @examity.