Household Pests: What the LOVE vs. HATE

For many people, the thought of spiders can be frightening. However, a study released this week by The Science of Nature was a reminder of the important role spiders play in the ecosystem. This study revealed that spiders consume an estimated 400–800 million tons of insect prey each year – that is equal to the same amount of meat and fish eaten every year by humans. Spiders eat insects that would otherwise destroy valuable crops or infest homes. Kari Warberg Block, pest prevention expert and founder of EarthKind®, offers tips to help preserve the ecosystem by keeping pests alive and outdoors.

When it comes to pest control, killing pests is no longer the only option to effectively get rid of them. With a combination of education and using Stay Away® preventative pouches by EarthKind® pests can remain outdoors where they belong. Stay Away® pouches are fast acting and made with non-toxic ingredients so they’re safe to use around children and pets. Kari offers the following tips to keep common household pests away this spring.



Most baby spiders hatch in the spring when the weather gets warm. To prevent spiders from making webs, use a spray made of half a cup of water, half a cup of vinegar, two tablespoons of liquid dish soap and 20 drops of thyme oil. The scented mixture has been used to prevent them from attaching their silk to sprayed surfaces.

When storing winter items, use hard plastic totes with tight fitting lids for storage instead of cardboard boxes. Rats and mice use pieces of unattended cardboard to make their nests. Cockroaches feast on the adhesive glue used in boxes.

Repair any leaky pipes or dripping appliances to prevent musty smells, mold, and moisture that may attract bugs and rodents. Try using a dehumidifier if dampness persists.

Dirt, clutter and food particles attract pests, which is a great reason to do a thorough spring cleaning to be sure to get rid of anything thing that will lure pests into the home and potentially cause an infestation. EarthKind® has created an infographic to make it easy to spring clean with pest prevention in mind.

Media interested in setting up an interview with Kari Warberg Block to learn more about her all natural pest prevention techniques, please contact Danielle Schufreider at danielle(at)adinnyc.com or 212.693.2150 x309.

About EarthKind

Founded by leading pest prevention expert Kari Warberg Block, EarthKind is a pioneer in natural prevention for households everywhere. Its line of pet and planet friendly pest prevention products and rodent repellents provide effective, safe and natural ways to get rid of pests and bring inviting smells into your home. All EarthKind products are made exclusively from plant fibers and oils sourced from American farms, and they’re designed by inventive artists, scientists, and engineers who care about the Earth. EarthKind products are made in the USA and the company provides handicapped individuals with meaningful employment. Kari was named to the EY Entrepreneurial Winning Woman Class of 2012, 2013 ND SBA Small Business Person of the Year and National Second Runner Up. Her latest product, Stay Away® was the winner of the 2015 NEXTY People’s Choice Award for Best New Product of the Year. Learn more at earthkind.com and on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/earthkindinc

Twitter: https://twitter.com/earthkind

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/earthkindinc

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/earthkind2010

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/earthkindinc/