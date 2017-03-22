CRKT® Rakkasan™

Rakkasan, is reminiscent of the WWII paratroopers from the 187th infantry regiment. It’s the Japanese translation of “umbrella for falling,” because they were completely unfamiliar with the American combat tactic. Though its name harkens back to another time, it’s prepped and ready for a 21st century battlefield with an SK5 carbon steel blade and a powder coated finish. The deep belly shape is multi-functional and serves just as well as a utility blade as it does a backup defense tool.

The strong, G10 handle has been molded into an optimally ergonomic shape and features three holes for carrying versatility. The Kydex® sheath comes equipped with paracord.

McGlaun served in the 101st airborne division in Iraq, and as a street cop in Columbus. If there’s anyone that knows that a knife has to work both as a weapon and a tool, it’s him. He’s applied his skills as both a combat vet and a knifemaker to create the Rakkasan™. That’s not to mention, a new way to bring his fellow soldiers home.

The combat arena is laden with unexpected variables. The Rakkasan™ serves to address them all.

The Rakkasan™ manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $125.00

Link to Product Information Page:

https://www.crkt.com/rakkasan.html

Product Specifications

Rakkasan™

SKU: 1520

Blade: Length: 4.894” (124.3 mm)

Edge: Plain Steel: SK5 Carbon

Finish: Powder Coating

Thickness: 0.147” (3.7 mm)

Overall: 10.438” (265.1 mm)

Weight: 9.2 oz. (260.8 g)

Handle: G10

Style: Fixed Blade Knife w/Sheath

Sheath: Material: Kydex®

Weight: 1.9 oz. (53.8 g)

Founded in 1994, CRKT® is the industry’s premier brand of knives, tools, and lifestyle accessories, with a reputation for innovative design. For more information, call: (800) 891-3100, email: info(at)crkt(dot)com, on the web: http://www.crkt.com.

