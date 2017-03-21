Cascade Sotheby's International Realty expands in Portland, surpasses $1 billion in sales Cascade Sotheby's International Realty commands 55% of market in Central Oregon, expands the brand to Portland Metro.

An Oregon real estate powerhouse that recently expanded into the key real estate market of the Portland Metro region, Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty, announces it surpassed $1 billion in closed real estate sales in 2016. The company joins an elite 25 Sotheby’s International Realty® franchises in the U.S. in the billion-dollar volume category and is one of the top 20 largest franchises in closed sales revenue in the entire Sotheby’s International Realty global realty network.

Cascade Sotheby's International Realty franchise owner and CEO, Deb Tebbs, was the first on the West Coast to secure a Sotheby’s International Realty franchise to launch in Central Oregon in 2006. In 2015 she was awarded the franchise for Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty brokerages in Portland, Lake Oswego, SW Washington and the Oregon Coast. Portland is the last metro market in the nation for a Sotheby’s International Realty real estate presence.

“The billion-dollar mark in transaction volume is a tremendous achievement,” says Jon Meschke, VP, Affiliate Services, Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC. “Deb Tebbs is a strong leader who has guided Cascade Sotheby's International Realty through numerous business cycles and challenges. Along the way she has gained market share through hard work and creating a culture of excellence. Deb operates with a high degree of integrity and is tenacious in her desire to succeed.”

Vision, perseverance and charisma beget energetic growth trajectory

Grit, tenacity and perseverance are three characteristics required for success and all three belong to Tebbs. She weathered the economic downturn soon after launching the franchise in Central Oregon and is now in the top 20 of the largest brokerages in closed sales revenue in the Sotheby’s International Realty global network—and arguably one of Oregon’s fastest growing brokerages. Tebbs ascended in her career against all odds: she was a young single teenage mom, alone, working two jobs to make ends meet but with the vision, entrepreneurial spirit and determination for which she is well-known is now an industry influencer and community leader.

After researching the Portland Metro market for more than five years, Sotheby’s International Realty awarded the franchise there to Tebbs who has long demonstrated a profound understanding of market trends and a steep growth trajectory in the Oregon real estate market. Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty now brings its predominate success in Central Oregon to the Portland Metro markets and Oregon Coast:



Commands 55% market share in Bend and double the market share from its closest competitor in Central Oregon in total sales volume in the region in 2016

Closed $230,117,527 its first year in the Portland Metro market. The current top ranked office in closed volume closed $136,949,440 in their first year.

Ranked #2 on the Oregon Coast for all price points and #1 for $800,000 and above. On the Northern Coast ranked 2nd out of 150 Offices in Clatsop County versus a #8 ranking last year on the coast.

For $800,000 and above Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty Portland/Lake Oswego ranked #10 in total closed volume for 2016.

Grown from four offices in Central Oregon to 11 offices and 225 brokers throughout Oregon and SW Washington in just 12 months; signed 65 new brokers in the Portland market in one year

Just closed a $6 million+ home on the lake in Lake Oswego, setting the high bar for value/price on the lake.

An exceptional global brand leads the way in Oregon

“Aligning my company with the leader in international luxury real estate has opened doors of incredible marketing power, support and connection to a worldwide client base. I am humbled that Sotheby’s International Realty has awarded me additional franchise rights to the renowned brand in new Oregon markets,” says Tebbs. “Our brokers bring the same level of service and commitment to clients regardless of the property price range—we aim to marry the Sotheby’s International Realty celebration of artful living with the unique story and experience residing in each property we sell.”

Tebbs considers her own network more of a family than a real estate firm. She calls it a family of motivated, intelligent, talented individuals—somehow drawn to this place, at this time to thrive together. And her brokers consider her family and were drawn to her vision, tenacity and can-do spirit. Across the board the words they use to describe their leader include honest, intuitive, professional, tenacious, fun and inspirational.

“I love the brand—it’s really Sotheby’s name recognition and the power of this blue chip global brand that converted into a billion dollars in sales here in Oregon in such a short time,” says Dave Holland, principal broker, Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty. “While we consider ourselves a tribe, a total family, our team embodies the cache and the best-of-the-best of this potent brand and we bring that to any bracket of home—from $6 million sales on Lake Oswego to small $200,000 lots in suburban Vancouver. Deb’s created the momentum and it’s led us all to this big picture success.”

Just swing the club!

Tebbs boasts a 15 golf handicap and believes there are many parallels to her golf game and growing a successful brokerage with a trusted family of brokers: “You cannot be afraid or intimidated. You just swing the club and don’t take yourself too seriously. While I set goals, I have a good time and don’t beat myself up.” And her brokers love her for that.

Realizing the Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty Difference

A focus on “the art of living” and an understanding of the importance of a sense of place

A dedication to representing the “gem” properties of every price range

The highest-quality marketing materials and brand assets for brokers

A dedicated local marketing team

Regional advertising partnerships

Cascade Living Magazine - the premier regional lifestyle magazine for the Pacific Northwest

Cascadesothebysrealty.com, which will launch a fully integrated digital platform from lead generation, social media management, CRM and a responsive website connecting to the Sotheby's International Realty global network.

Knowledgeable brokers with unrivaled industry expertise

An acute understanding of the Pacific Northwest sense of place and how to communicate it to the world

About Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC

Founded in 1976 to provide independent brokerages with a powerful marketing and referral program for luxury listings, the Sotheby’s International Realty network was designed to connect the finest independent real estate companies to the most prestigious clientele in the world. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a full franchise system. Affiliations in the system are granted only to brokerages and individuals meeting strict qualifications. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC supports its affiliates with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Franchise affiliates also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744.

About Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty

Harnessing the worldwide recognition and prestige of the Sotheby’s name, Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty expertly represents the most distinctive properties at every price range. The firm's 11 strategic locations throughout Oregon and southern Washington form the most expansive luxury real estate network in the Pacific Northwest. Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty brokers are masters of their craft, combining local expertise and global connections to artfully unite extraordinary places with extraordinary lives. The firm achieved a billion dollars in sales in the first 11 months of 2016, joining only 25 Sotheby’s International Realty affiliates in the world with this distinction. Exceptional service, continual innovation, and unrivaled market knowledge continue to set Cascade Sotheby’s International Realty apart as an industry leader.

About Deb Tebbs

After building a successful high-end business in resort sales, Deb pursued the Sotheby's International Realty franchise for Oregon in 2005. Within 2 years, in the worst market in Central Oregon real estate, the company had positioned itself as number 1 in listings, number 1 in sales over 500K and number 3 overall in sales. The Company now has over 200 Brokers throughout the State. As the owner of the Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, she has grown the business from four offices in Central Oregon to 11 offices throughout Oregon including a significant presence in Portland, Lake Oswego and Vancouver. Deb is consistently recognized as one of the top brokers for gross commission and sales volume in Central Oregon. Her Central Oregon headquarters is the leading real estate luxury brokerage firm in the region. Deb currently represents dozens of the area's most incredible real estate offerings—regardless of the price range, she recognizes that every home is remarkable. Tebbs' extensive background in marketing and business management ensures she represents her clients with the utmost professionalism and success.

