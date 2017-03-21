FEI to Present at SHRM-Atlanta Conference

FEI Behavioral Health, a social enterprise with a 35-year history and a leader in workforce resilience from EAP and organizational development to workplace violence prevention and crisis management, will present a session at the upcoming 2017 Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) Atlanta HR Conference, running March 29-30, 2017, in Atlanta, Georgia.

FEI Senior Director Terri Howard will be presenting as part of a panel discussion, “Emergency Preparedness and Response - Disaster Planning” on March 30, 2017, at 2:10 p.m. EST. This session will discuss the organizational and human resource leader’s role in addressing disasters such as severe weather threats, disease outbreaks, and threats to workplace safety.

The panel will advise on the organizational impacts of these disasters and how organizations can plan ahead, make contingencies and develop a strategic plan to handle such disaster. Panelists also will discuss how to address potential legal issues and obligations.

Howard will be joined by fellow industry expert panelists, Bob Weinkle from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as Sgt. Neil Welch of the Atlanta Police Department. The panel discussion will be moderated by Greg J. Hare, J.D. from Ogletree Deakins Law Firm. In addition to presenting, FEI will also be exhibiting at the conference.

To learn more about the 2017 SHRM-Atlanta HR Conference or FEI’s presentation, visit http://www.shrmatlanta.org/mpage/2017Conference.

FEI Behavioral Health offers flexible solutions for the full spectrum of workforce resilience goals, from EAP and organizational development to workplace violence prevention and crisis management. Partnering with a wide range of corporations, government entities and nonprofits, FEI is a social enterprise wholly owned by the Alliance for Strong Families and Communities, a national network of nearly 450 human-serving organizations. Visit http://www.feinet.com for additional information.