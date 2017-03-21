NPSF Patient Safety Coalition Welcomes RL Solutions

We look forward to sharing insights and learning from their experience as an innovative organization with a focus on making care safer across the continuum.

The National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF), a central voice for patient safety since 1997, recently welcomed RL Solutions as the newest member of the NPSF Patient Safety Coalition.

RL Solutions designs health care software with a patient safety focus for health care networks, hospitals, long-term care facilities, and more. Their products include software for risk management, patient safety, infection prevention, claims management, and patient and employee feedback.

“For over 20 years, our priority has been to make health care safer through innovative and easy-to-use software and products,” says Sanjay Malaviya, chief executive officer of RL Solutions. “The opportunity to work with NPSF and other Coalition member organizations who share the same patient safety values as our team is a great opportunity for us.”

The NPSF Patient Safety Coalition was created to align stakeholders across the continuum of health care in a unifying mission to improve patient safety. Membership is open to myriad groups, including organizations working to address patient safety challenges, industry, professional associations, advocacy organizations, and others similarly committed. Coalition members gain valuable opportunities for networking, learning, and knowledge-sharing through quarterly webinars, an annual member meeting, special projects and events, and other high-value activities.

“NPSF is pleased to welcome RL Solutions to the Patient Safety Coalition,” said Tejal K. Gandhi, MD, MPH, CPPS, president and CEO of NPSF. “We look forward to sharing insights and learning from their experience as an innovative organization with a focus on making care safer across the continuum.”

For more information about the NPSF Patient Safety Coalition and how to join, contact David Coletta, senior vice president, at dcoletta(at)npsf(dot)org.

About the National Patient Safety Foundation

The National Patient Safety Foundation’s vision is to create a world where patients and those who care for them are free from harm. A central voice for patient safety since 1997, NPSF partners with patients and families, the health care community, and key stakeholders to advance patient safety and health care workforce safety and disseminate strategies to prevent harm. NPSF is an independent, not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization. To learn more about the Foundation’s work, visit http://www.npsf.org.

About RL Solutions

RL Solutions designs innovative healthcare software for patient feedback, incident reporting & risk management, infection surveillance, peer review, root cause analysis and claims management. At RL Solutions, nurturing long-lasting relationships with our clients is what we do best. RL Solutions has over 1,800 clients, including healthcare networks, hospitals, long-term care facilities and more. RL Solutions is a global company with offices in Canada, the United States, Australia and the UK. For more information, visit http://www.rlsolutions.com or follow @rlsolutions on Twitter,Facebook & Instagram.