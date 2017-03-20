Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP announces that Benjamin McGuire, a shareholder in the Public Finance Group in the Boston office, was selected as an “Up & Coming Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes attorneys who have been practicing and admitted to the Massachusetts Bar for 10 years or less, yet have already distinguished themselves in the practice of law. McGuire will be honored for his contributions to the legal community at the annual Excellence in the Law event, April 27, 2017, at Marriott Long Wharf Hotel.

McGuire, who was elevated to shareholder this month, serves as bond counsel, issuer's counsel, disclosure counsel, and borrower’s counsel on tax-exempt, tax credit and taxable financings for a variety of governmental and non-profit borrowers. He also serves as underwriter's counsel and purchaser's counsel to various investment and commercial banks. He has served in various public finance roles in financings for state infrastructure projects, including water and sewer, transportation, airport and seaport facilities; as well as financings for hospitals, public and private colleges and universities, private schools, charter public schools, cultural institutions, human service providers, assisted living facilities, manufacturers, and fixed base operators. McGuire has participated in public finance transactions in every state in New England and throughout the United States and its territories, including projects in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, Connecticut, New York, Pennsylvania, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Michigan, California, Virginia and Puerto Rico.

McGuire is passionate about education, social services and civic engagement, and leverages his legal expertise to better the community in which he lives and works. His civic and charitable involvement includes work with a number of local nonprofits, such as the Providence After School Alliance (PASA), U.S.S. Constitution Museum, The Museum Council of the Museum of Fine Arts (MFA) in Boston, Fenway Community Health Center, and Young Partners of Boston Ballet.

