ObservePoint, innovative pioneer in the field of automated data quality management, received the 2016 Americas Exchange Partner of the Year Award in recognition of the company's commitment to providing automated data governance and tag validation for Adobe clients.

The award, presented at the 2017 Adobe Summit in Las Vegas, recognizes ObservePoint’s collaboration with Adobe to foster data integrity through tag validation. ObservePoint’s automated tag auditing solution allows Adobe to validate the existence and performance of Adobe Marketing Cloud tags across the web and mobile app properties of their clients, as well as on their own sites.

“ObservePoint’s and Adobe’s missions coincide quite nicely,” said Cody Crnkovich, Head of Platform Partners and Strategy at Adobe. “While Adobe is dedicated to providing actionable insights and engaging experiences through integrated analytics and marketing solutions, ObservePoint validates the performance of the tags that feed these technologies the data they need to run.” He added, “The ObservePoint platform allows us to ensure that Adobe technologies are deployed and functioning as intended on our customers’ websites.”

ObservePoint does this through a patented, cloud-based software that scans websites and mobile apps, firing all code and looking for threats to tag performance, including JavaScript errors, missing/duplicate tags, potential data loss, slow-loading pages, and more.

Rob Seolas, CEO of ObservePoint, expressed his appreciation at receiving the award.

“We’re honored to receive this award from Adobe, as they are a partner and client with whom we’ve had a strong relationship since ObservePoint’s inception,” said Seolas. “Being able to work closely alongside Adobe as a partner has been a boon for our company, and we’re glad they feel the same way.”

Adobe and ObservePoint also announced a forthcoming addition to the Adobe Marketing Cloud: Adobe Auditor, powered by ObservePoint. Adobe Auditor, which will be available later in 2017, will live in the Adobe Marketing Cloud, allowing users to pilot their own Adobe tag validation on their web properties.

“Integrating ObservePoint’s auditing platform into the Adobe technology ecosystem will give Adobe clients a chance to have a hands-on, first-hand look at where their tagging implementation stands, directly within the Adobe Marketing Cloud," commented Seolas. "We’re excited to see that happen later this year.”

About Adobe Marketing Cloud

Adobe Marketing Cloud empowers companies to use big data to effectively reach and engage customers and prospects with highly personalized marketing content across devices and digital touch points. Eight tightly integrated Solutions offer marketers a complete set of marketing technologies that focus on analytics, web and app experience management, testing and targeting, advertising, video, audience management, social engagement and campaign orchestration. The tie-in with Adobe Creative Cloud makes it easy to quickly activate creative assets across all marketing channels. Thousands of brands worldwide including two thirds of Fortune 50 companies rely on Adobe Marketing Cloud. For more information, visit http://www.adobe.com/marketing-cloud.html.

About ObservePoint

ObservePoint offers a premier Data Quality Assurance™ Platform, automatically verifying web tag performance and improving digital data quality for the world’s leading enterprises. ObservePoint’s proprietary Data Quality Assurance™ technology works with virtually every marketing technology to ensure accurate data collection across all channels and devices. The platform validates data collection from analytics, advertising tags, tag management systems and other data collectors automatically. Founded by John Pestana and Rob Seolas, ObservePoint has attracted some of the brightest analytical minds in the digital data space to solve some of the industry’s most challenging problems. For more information, visit http://www.observepoint.com.