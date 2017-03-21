JBK Roofing - LEED Certification Ebook

JBK Roofing Division, commercial and industrial flat roof specialists, have released a new eBook, “How to Get Your Building LEED Certified.”

“It’s our goal with this accessible eBook to help property developers, business owners, and facility managers to better understand the process of LEED Certification,” said Brandon Keck of JBK Roofing Division. “At JBK, we work to install the best industrial flat roofing systems in Kentucky and Tennessee. We also want to make sure that we support our clients by providing industry-specific and research-based information.”

LEED Certification is the most popular and commonly recognized green building certification program in the world. Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is recognized worldwide as an effective way for building owners, property developers, homeowners, and architects to become environmentally conscious, socially aware, and to help preserve and maintain our natural environment and diminishing resources.

The company’s eBook focuses on Commercial Green Building Design and Construction (BD+C) Certification.

Readers of “How to Get Your Building LEED Certified” will learn more about:

The history of LEED Certification

Why is LEED Certification is important

The different types of Certification

Commercial LEED certification

Earn points for certification credits

The benefits of Duro-Last Roofing Systems

About JBK Roofing

JBK, Inc. Roofing Division, created in 1997, specializes in commercial and industrial flat roofing and low slope roofing systems along with related sheet metal for clients throughout the mid-South. The company holds membership the National Roofing Contractors Association and the Kentucky Roofing Contractors Association. JBK is a fully bonded, insured, and certified roofing contractor in the KRCA. The company specializes in Duro-Last® roofing systems and is a highly-experienced and certified Duro-Last® Platinum Contractor.