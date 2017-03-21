PR News will host a webinar on March 28 that will cover all things Snapchat from the basics and advanced tools, to strategic looks at real, successful campaigns, so that communicators can use this platform to its full potential.

To register online, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/webinars/snapchat-strategy

Snapchat has surpassed Twitter in daily usage and reports over 150 million daily active users who watch over 10 billion videos per day. This year, the app has seen major growth in every age bracket, with the biggest jump in users ages 25 to 44. Top communicators at the Baltimore Ravens, NextGenVest and Bloom, will demonstrate how to develop a strong content strategy to grow audiences and max out brand exposure and awareness.

Attendees will learn how to:



Determine what your purpose on the platform should be

Create and manage an editorial calendar for a large or small brand

Determine what frequency and cadence you should snap with

Decide when to use Snapchat’s native interface versus its Memories update

Identify influencers on Snapchat and partner with them to ramp up your authentically voiced messaging

Strategize and design paid geofilter campaigns that make the most of a small budget

Set up an editorial board process to determine content

Select a content model to pattern your account after

This highly interactive webinar will allow for real-time Q&A’s to ensure specific questions are answered. To register for PR News’ Snapchat webinar on March 28, visit: http://www.prnewsonline.com/webinars/snapchat-strategy

Webinar attendees receive full access to speaker presentations along with a certificate of completion. Webinar tuition is based on location, not the number of participants, so each registration site can have multiple participants for one price. If you have further questions, contact Jessica Placencia at jplacencia(at)accessintel(dot)com.

