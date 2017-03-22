DMG Productions is proud to announce that it will feature Danisco Animal Nutrition, a division of DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont), in an upcoming episode of the highly acclaimed TV series, American Farmer, airing third quarter 2017 on RFD-TV. American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30aET on RFD-TV. Check your local listings for more info.

For over 25 years, DuPont has been shaping the future of animal production by providing innovative enzyme, DFM and natural betaine technologies to solve the challenges facing the livestock industry. This segment of American Farmer will explore how DuPont is putting their science and technical experience to work to solve these challenges and ensuring their customers continue to improve the efficiency of their operations in the face of increasing feed and legislative compliance costs.

“Farmers continue to demonstrate their potential to feed the US growing population with the safest, most affordable food supply in the world,” comments Andrew Carlson, North American Animal Nutrition Sales Leader for DuPont. “At DuPont, we are committed to helping farmers and animal agriculture in general achieve that goal.”

“From pig to poultry, ruminant and multi-species solutions, DuPont is helping to solve production challenges and achieve greater profitability for farmers and ranchers around the globe,” said Robert Sikich, Senior Producer for American Farmer. “We look forward to highlighting these products and their capabilities on our show.”

About Danisco Animal Nutrition

Danisco Animal Nutrition – a business division of DuPont Industrial Biosciences – helps animal producers around the world maximize the return on their feed investment, improve liveability and tackle environmental and sustainability challenges through the delivery of optimized enzyme, betaine and probiotic feed solutions. The company’s unique position in the marketplace centers on its ability to combine these technologies, many of which are industry “firsts.” To learn more about Danisco Animal Nutrition, visit http://animalnutrition.dupont.com. Follow @DuPontBiobased on Twitter for the latest from Danisco Animal Nutrition and other DuPont Industrial Biosciences businesses.

About DuPont Industrial Biosciences

DuPont Industrial Biosciences works with customers across a wide range of industries to make products and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. Through a unique combination of agriculture, biotechnology, chemistry and material science capabilities, we advance market-driven, biobased solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations. For updates about how DuPont Industrial Biosciences is helping customers deliver cost-effective products with superior performance and sustainability, follow @DuPontBiobased on Twitter or visit our website at http://biosciences.dupont.com.

About American Farmer:

American Farmer is a breakthrough program on a mission to showcase the latest advancements in agriculture and farming. From seed to harvest, livestock and more, our producers have traveled the country covering the people, places and issues impacting all areas of farm country.

American Farmer airs Tuesdays at 8:30am ET on RFD-TV. Check your local listing for show times. For more information visit http://www.AmericanFarmerTV.com or contact Robert Sikich at (866) 496-4065 or via email at: Robert@AmericanFarmerTV.com.