PR News has announced the finalists of the 2017 Social Media Awards program. The winners and honorable mentions of this annual program will be celebrated at PR News' Social Media Awards Luncheon on May 2, 2017, from 12 to 2:30 p.m. at The Yale Club in New York City.

This celebratory event will feature a multi-course meal, the awards ceremony honoring the year's top social media campaigns across various platforms and the creative individuals driving these stellar efforts, plus a keynote presentation from Karen Raskopf, Chief Communications Officer at Dunkin' Brand, who will share insights on the future of social media and how to create relevant social experiences.

View the list of Social Media Awards finalists here: http://www.prnewsonline.com/Social-Media-Awards-Luncheon

PR News will also host a Press Release Writing Workshop, which will take place in the morning on May 2, before the Social Media Awards Luncheon. This half-day workshop will cover how to craft press releases that resonate with journalists to win media coverage.

For questions about the Social Media Awards Luncheon or the Press Release Writing Workshop, contact PR News' Marketing Manager Jessica Placencia at jessica(at)accessintel.com.

To advertise in the Spring Awards program guide or to become an event sponsor, contact Jonathan Politte at jpolitte(at)accessintel.com.

The PR News Group is a go-to source that serves the communications and marketing community at corporations, agencies, and nonprofits. With the launch of its weekly newsletter over 70 years ago, PR News has remained dedicated to supporting the growth of communicators all while keeping them abreast of the latest news affecting the industry. For more information, please visit http://www.prnewsonline.com.

###