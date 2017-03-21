At Second Avenue Learning, we are always creating innovative, learner-focused games and interactives to improve education.

Second Avenue Learning, a leader in the design and development of serious games and interactive learning environments for K-12, higher education and corporate markets, expands its leadership team with Director of Research and Learning Design Sandra Cimbricz, Ph.D. To support Second Avenue Learning’s initiatives to improve how learning is experienced, applied and measured, Cimbricz will partner with clients and subject matter experts to provide cutting-edge, research-based solutions.

“At Second Avenue Learning, we are always creating innovative, learner-focused games and interactives to improve education,” said Victoria Van Voorhis, founder and CEO of Second Avenue Learning. “Sandra’s rich background in research and education will support our efforts to pave the future of learning.”

As a former educator with experience in K-12 and higher education, Cimbricz has first-hand knowledge of the techniques and strategies that optimize learning. Prior to joining Second Avenue Learning, Cimbricz was a consultant and business owner at EdVentureUS, applying advanced research methods to develop solutions, ensure the success of programs or processes, and guide educational policy and practice. She has consulted with organizations such as the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Stanford University and WestEd. Previously, Cimbricz served as a professor, school administrator and classroom teacher, and earned state and national recognition for her excellence in teaching and leadership.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve worked both to enhance learning and to present complex information in an understandable way to learners of all ages,” Cimbricz said. “In my new role, I’ll bring a unique perspective about what’s most effective for learners in order to advance Second Avenue Learning’s efforts to transform learning in K-12, higher education and in the workplace.”

