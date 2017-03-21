Thanks to the generosity of Valvoline Instant Oil Change employees and customers, we can help MDA invest in lifesaving research and support programs for these individuals so they can live the life they’ve always imagined. -Cindy Clark, MDA Fundraising

Today 64 Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ locations in the Michigan, Toledo, Ohio, and Florida areas are raising funds to help free kids and adults from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related life-threatening diseases that severely weaken muscle strength and mobility during the 35th annual MDA Shamrocks program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).

From March 17, 2017 to March 31, 2017, participating Valvoline Instant Oil Change locations are adding an iconic paper Shamrock (pinup) to their purchase at check out for just a $1, $5 or a larger contribution.

The MDA Shamrocks will be displayed in windows and on walls in stores across the area and every community, visually declaring steadfast support to help kids and adults living with muscle-debilitating diseases.

“Each Shamrock sold is a symbol of strength, independence and life for kids and adults with life-threatening diseases who count on MDA to find answers and provide support,” said Cindy Clark, Fundraising Coordinator. “Thanks to the generosity of Valvoline Instant Oil Change employees and customers, we can help MDA invest in lifesaving research and support programs for these individuals so they can live the life they’ve always imagined and experience the world without any limits.”

Funds raised also make MDA summer camp possible for more than 70 area kids where they can experience the best week of the year at no cost to their families at Sherman Lake YMCA Camp in Augusta, MI.

The MDA Shamrocks program is the nation’s largest St. Patrick’s Day-themed fundraiser. This year, the MDA Shamrocks program will unite tens of thousands of retailers throughout the country to benefit the organization’s shared mission to find research breakthroughs across diseases; care for kids and adults from day one; and empower families with services and support in hometowns across America.

To learn more about the 2017 MDA Shamrocks program and how to get involved, contact Fundraising Coordinator, Cindy Clark at (517) 706-0348 or cclark(at)mdausa(dot)org, or visit mda.org/shamrocks.

About Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠

Valvoline™, a leading supplier of premium branded lubricants and automotive services, has been serving American motorists for more than 150 years. Its operating segment, Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠, ranked as the #2 quick-lube chain in 2016 by number of stores, with more than 1,070 company-owned and franchised locations in the U.S. Its industry-leading model is built to deliver a quick, easy and trusted experience to every customer, every day. Visit http://www.vioc.com to learn more.

™ Trademark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

℠ Service mark, Valvoline or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries

About MDA

MDA is leading the fight to free individuals — and the families who love them — from the harm of muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases that take away physical strength, independence and life. We use our collective strength to help kids and adults live longer and grow stronger by finding research breakthroughs across diseases; caring for individuals from day one; and empowering families with services and support in hometowns across America.

Learn how you can fund cures, find care and champion the cause at mda.org.