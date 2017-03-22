Monet WFO Live Receives Innovation Award

Monet Software, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based call center workforce optimization software, today announced that that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Monet WFO Live – Workforce Optimization in the Cloud as a recipient of its Innovation Award.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Monet Software with a 2017 Workforce Optimization Innovation Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “Its WFO Live solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Monet in 2017 and beyond.”

Monet WFO Live – Workforce Optimization in the Cloud is a complete suite for contact centers to automate workforce management, call recording, quality assurance and agent analytics. The system creates efficient schedules for incoming call volumes, tracks key metrics in accordance with a company’s business goals, and monitors calls for quality, training and compliance purposes.

“Our objective with WFO Live was to create one integrated platform that helps contact centers optimize the utilization of their resources – and do it in a way that was affordable, easy to set up and easy to learn,” said Monet Software CEO Chuck Ciarlo. “This award, as well as the Product of the Year awards WFO Live has received in 2015 and 2016, is an acknowledgment of the proven results that can be achieved with this innovative cloud solution.”

