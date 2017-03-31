Irish author Mary Mack connects seemingly random threads from Ireland’s early history, global mythology, dragons, elves, giants, gods and angels, geology, quantum physics, Greek literature, and biblical accounts of Earth’s beginnings, and has woven them into a fascinating tale for all ages. The feature-length script which "Ashling" is based upon, won Best Fantasy Screenplay at the 2015 Table Read My Screenplay contest, out of nearly 1,000 entries worldwide.

The following are excerpts from the Irish Film Board’s review of "Ashling":

"Pulling together elements of stories such as Lord of the Rings, “Game of Thrones,” Hunger Games and even Brave, this sprawling epic ... [is] visually stunning.”

“Mythology-based fantasy adventure of epic proportions set in Ireland. Along the lines of Narnia, Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit, Harry Potter, Beowulf… Very strong heroine ... Merging of contemporary and ancient, time travelling-element. It has a lot of commercial elements and could be visually striking: big war/battle pieces, fantastical creatures, superpowers, romantic subplot, chess-style power games between groups, a ticking clock.”

Born in England and raised in Ireland, Mary Mack now calls California home. Her career background includes journalism, editing, graphic design, and desktop publishing in the aerospace industry. Professional memberships include the International Screenwriters Association and the California Writers Club.

Summary of the novel:

A freak hang-gliding accident plunges a young woman through a rip in the fabric of Time and catapults her into Ireland’s past, where Fomorian Giants are battling Elves of the Tuatha Dé Danaan for lordship over the downtrodden, enslaved Humans.

All Ashling wants is to go home, but the only way back is through the inter-dimensional travel hub on Mount Olympus, which is jealously guarded by Fallen Angels—the all-powerful and violent gods of mythology. In her seemingly impossible quest to outsmart these creatures, the transplanted university student gathers together a band of misfits, repels an invasion of Giants, rescues a besieged Elf princess, masters a ferocious dragon, and sparks a Human revolution. But her arrival has triggered events that threaten the destruction of the gods’ sacred mountain—and Ashling must race against Time and Fate to reach the quantum portal before it closes forever.

