Senator Kavanagh participates in Deaf Deaf World Simulation. Photo Credit Dyan Sue Photography In addition to being connected to local resources and free hearing screenings, event attendees were able to experience “Deaf, Deaf World,” an interactive experience highlighting the opportunities and obstacles many face.

This month, more than 400 Arizona State Legislators and community members joined The Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing (ACDHH)’s Day at the Capitol 40th Anniversary Celebration.

In addition to being connected to local resources and free hearing screenings, event attendees were able to experience “Deaf, Deaf World,” an interactive experience highlighting the opportunities and obstacles members of the Deaf, DeafBlind and hard of hearing community face. A complimentary lunch and brief program followed where Representative Heather Carter, Senator Debbie Lesko and the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs received Champions of ACDHH awards. Additionally Chris Desborough, Chair of the SSP Deaf Blind Statewide Services Task Force, was an inspirational Keynote speaker sharing challenges the community faces, and how we can join to find solutions.

More than 1.1 million adults in Arizona experience a hearing loss and may need additional information on resources and services available. Likewise, many employers are unaware of the many programs and opportunities available. This event provided resources for all members of the local community.

Students from Arizona State University also provided free hearing assessments to numerous community members and local vendors shared options for a variety of needs. Finally, multiple interactive stations were set up for “Deaf, Deaf, World,” an experience for hearing individuals to spend a few minutes in the shoes of neighbors that are Deaf, DeafBlind or hard of hearing by trying to do things like register to vote, order a cup of coffee, watch a movie, etc.

To learn more about the ACDHH and its efforts to improve the quality of life for the deaf and the hard of hearing for more than 40 years, please visit http://www.acdhh.org or follow on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AzCDHH

Twitter: https://twitter.com/azcdhh

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCam4V5NTYm2GzKAP55hs4FQ

###

About ACDHH

The Arizona Commission for the Deaf and the Hard of Hearing (ACDHH) serves as a statewide information and referral center for issues related to people with hearing loss and aspires to be a national leader in communication access, support services and community empowerment throughout the state. The purpose of the organization and its Commissioners is to ensure, in partnership with the public and private sectors, accessibility for the deaf and the hard of hearing to improve their quality of life. For more information about the ACDHH and it impact the past 40 years, please visit http://www.acdhh.org