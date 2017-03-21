Balluff Introduces Highly Anticipated BIS VU-320 RFID Reader

BIS VU 320 RFID Reader This reader is going to be perfect for those flexible manufacturing applications where the read range will vary based on the size of the product being manufactured.

Expanding on the success of the BIS V RFID platform, Balluff recently began fulfilling orders in North America and Europe on the highly anticipated BIS VU-320 UHF reader. The BIS V multichannel processor can now accept readers in the Low(LF), High(HF), and Ultrahigh(UHF) Frequencies. In addition, all three frequencies can operate simultaneously. In a case where there may be a mixed environment of tag frequencies, the BIS V system simplifies the RFID architecture.

"A driving force behind the development of the VU-320 reader was the need to read tags at 1 to 3 feet away" said Wolfgang Kratzenberg, Marketing Manager for Industrial Identification at Balluff. "Typical read range of LF and HF readers is just a few inches and with UHF readers the read range can extend out to 20 feet or more making it virtually impossible to single out one tag on a production line. This reader is going to be perfect for those flexible manufacturing applications where the read range will vary based on the size of the product being manufactured."

Like all other Balluff RFID readers, the VU-320, is built to withstand tough manufacturing environments with its IP67 rating. Four highly-visible LEDs simplify the trouble shooting process, eliminating the need to access a webserver or PLC to determine if a tag is being read or if the antenna is sending a signal. Because the VU-320 is a part of the BIS V portfolio, it can communicate via Profibus, Profinet, Ethernet IP, CC-Link or Ethercat. A full line of mounting accessories and cables is available, as well.

Learn more at: http://www.balluff.com/local/us/news/product-news/uhf-short-range/