Genetec Inc. Announces Technology Partnership with SimonsVoss

Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading provider of open architecture security and public safety solutions today announced a technology partnership with SimonsVoss GmbH, a leading European manufacturer of electronic locks. Through this partnership, Genetec will be able to integrate the SimonsVoss SmartIntego Digital Locking Cylinder, Smart Handle and Padlock Wireless Locks with Genetec™ Synergis™—the IP-based access control core system in Genetec™ Security Center, the company’s unified IP security platform. This will offer a cost-effective and scalable solution for a wide range of customers, including higher education, healthcare, retail and governmental institutions.

Customers will be able to enroll SimonsVoss locks into their Synergis access control system with version 5.6 of Security Center, which is expected to be available in early Q2, 2017 through the Genetec™ Channel Partner Program.

With the cost of hardwired access control installation increasing, due to infrastructure complexity and compliance requirements, the ease and speed of installation of a wireless access control solution saves customers money. It also greatly enhances an organization's security for staff, visitors and property—both physical and intellectual.

For systems integrators, this integration will offer a greater choice of industry-standard wireless electronic locks. Overall system design and deployment will be greatly simplified, allowing Genetec certified channel partners to leverage wireless locks and significantly reduce installation time and labor costs typically associated with hardwired solutions.

“We are thrilled to add the SimonsVoss brand to our expanding portfolio of supported locks," said Derek Arcuri, Product Marketing Manager, Genetec Inc. “Both companies will now be able to offer end-users and systems integrators a greater choice in access control hardware, whether for designing a new physical security system or updating an existing one,” added Arcuri.

"The integration of our SmartIntego locks with the enterprise-class Synergis access control software from Genetec, will enable a scalable access control solution that meets today’s needs as well as provide an easy pathway to future upgrades," said Bernhard Sommer, Managing Director at SimonsVoss GmbH.

When Synergis and SimonsVoss locks are deployed alongside Genetec video surveillance products, users will be able to view all of their lock events and activities seamlessly linked with live or recorded video, giving security professionals a more complete, unified view of their organization’s security.

