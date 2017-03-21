Measured Progress introduces eMPower Assessments

eMPower Assessments represent a comprehensive approach to assessment that is evidence-based, valid, and reliable to show growth over time.

Measured Progress, Inc. launches eMPower Assessments™ to K–12 districts nationwide. This new suite of assessments measures student growth for grades 3 through 8 and connects to the SAT® Suite of Assessments.

eMPower Assessments are interim assessments that provide an accurate indicator of student progress toward meeting state standards. The program meets districts’ needs to reduce redundant, disconnected testing and to measure growth consistently through all grades, within and across years.

“eMPower Assessments represent a comprehensive approach to assessment that is evidence-based, valid, and reliable to show growth over time,” says Martin Borg, CEO and President of Measured Progress. “Teachers receive valuable information that helps them adjust instruction in real time and support student learning. eMPower Assessments play an important role in a meaningful balanced assessment system.”

Built to measure college and career readiness standards, eMPower Assessments provide a coherent program and connect to the scale of the SAT Suite of Assessments. Used together, eMPower and the SAT Suite of Assessments support consistent assessment from grades 3 through 12.

“Measured Progress has worked with the College Board to ensure that eMPower Assessments connect to the SAT Suite of Assessments, providing rich and consistent information about student performance and college readiness,” said John Fallon, Executive Director, College & Career Readiness State Market Offerings at the College Board. “We’re pleased that this full solution for students in grades 3–12 is now in place. With the SAT Suite of Assessments, it is easier than ever for students to show their best work.”

The SAT Suite of Assessments measures what students are learning in school, and what they need to know to succeed in college and career. It’s easy to prepare for and comes with free, personalized study tools from Khan Academy. The SAT is accepted by every college in the United States.

Both eMPower Assessments and the PSAT™ 8/9 measure skills and student growth in reading, writing, and mathematics.

The testing programs connect at grade 8. eMPower reports grade 8 results on both the eMPower vertical score scale and the score scale of the SAT Suite of Assessments. A linking study was conducted in fall 2016 to create the link between the score scales. The same students took both eMPower Assessments and the PSAT 8/9 within a two-week period. The result is a direct predictive connection to the PSAT 8/9, which connects to the PSAT 10 and SAT.

In addition to the availability of eMPower Assessments for district use, eMPower Assessments can also serve as a federal accountability solution for states.

An optional classroom component of eMPower Assessments provides additional support for targeted instruction between eMPower administrations. eMPower Classroom consists of formative assessment resources that are tied directly to eMPower score reporting categories. eMPower Classroom gives teachers access to ready-made resources that include short quizzes, performance tasks, and direct writing tasks that elicit extended responses. eMPower Classroom materials will be available in fall 2017.

A number of districts will administer eMPower this spring, in addition to a statewide administration. Starting today, districts can sign up to begin using eMPower Assessments in fall 2017. Visit the Measured Progress website for more details about eMPower Assessments.

About Measured Progress

Measured Progress, a not-for-profit organization, is a pioneer in authentic, standards-based assessments. For more than 30 years, we have been connecting the K–12 educational community with innovative and flexible assessment solutions. Our goal is to provide meaningful information about student progress to improve teaching and learning. For more information, visit measuredprogress.org.