We selected CyberX because of their innovative, best-in-class technology and world-leading expertise in industrial cybersecurity and threat intelligence," Dirk Backofen, Head of Telekom Security, T-Systems.

CyberX, the industrial cybersecurity company protecting OT infrastructures worldwide, today announced that it has been selected by Deutsche Telekom and T-Systems to help their customers continuously reduce risk from advanced cyberattacks on their critical industrial infrastructures. T-Systems chose CyberX after conducting a rigorous competitive evaluation of Industrial Control System (ICS), SCADA and IIoT security vendors. A major subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, T-Systems is one of the largest European IT service providers, serving customers such as Daimler, Volkswagen, Royal Dutch Shell, and BP.

According to a recent Ponemon Institute survey, nearly 70 percent of organizations sampled suffered a security compromise over the past 12 months resulting in loss of confidential information or operational disruption in their OT environments. In addition, 59 percent of cybersecurity managers believe there is greater risk in OT than IT environments.

A range of diverse cyber-adversaries — including nation-states, cybercriminals, hacktivists, and malicious insiders — pose financial, reputational and regulatory risk to global industries such as electric utilities, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil & gas, energy and nuclear. The business impact can include costly production outages, catastrophic safety failures, and environmental release of hazardous materials, as well as theft of corporate IP such as sensitive information about proprietary manufacturing processes and product designs.

According to Gartner, "Operational technology (OT) systems are not always designed with cybersecurity in mind and can be vulnerable to disruption … By 2020, spending on OT security will double due to increasing attacks on critical industrial infrastructure and subsequent regulatory responses." (1)

The challenge is compounded as industrial organizations adopt digitization initiatives such as Industry 4.0 and Smart Grid to optimize their operations. These modernization initiatives further increase risk by creating a larger attack surface from massive numbers of new IIoT devices and the convergence IT and OT networks to support Big Data analytics and real-time intelligence.

"We selected CyberX because of their innovative, best-in-class technology and world-leading expertise in industrial cybersecurity and threat intelligence,” said Dirk Backofen, Head of Telekom Security. “CyberX enables our customers to significantly reduce risk and strengthen their operational resilience, both today and as they implement new digitization initiatives. Our strategic partnership with CyberX enables us to offer a mature, field-proven solution that’s scalable and can be rapidly deployed.”

The CyberX platform reduces risk by continuously monitoring ICS networks for targeted attacks, ransomware, and industrial malware such as Black Energy. Purpose-built for OT cybersecurity, it incorporates patent-pending, machine-to-machine (M2M) behavioral analytics and proprietary ICS-specific threat intelligence to identity anomalous behavior in real-time. The platform provides deep network forensics for incident response with non-invasive risk assessment for top vulnerabilities such as unpatched ICS devices and unauthorized Internet connections to control networks.

"We're honored that Deutsche Telekom chose CyberX based on their rigorous requirements,” said Nir Giller, CTO and co-founder of CyberX. "Deployed in the world’s largest industrial environments and backed by military-grade cyber experts from the IDF, our platform serves an important mission in safeguarding our global economy, public safety and health. We look forward to partnering with T-Systems to protect against 21st century threats worldwide.”

The CyberX platform uses a non-intrusive, agentless approach that has zero impact on industrial networks and devices. It uses machine learning to reduce deployment time to less than an hour; supports any ICS vendor or industrial protocol; and easily integrates with existing environments using REST APIs, including with all major SIEMs.

The CyberX solution is being demonstrated at the CeBit conference, March 20-24, 2017, in the Deutsche Telekom stand (Hall 4, Stand C38).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom is one of the world’s leading integrated telecommunications companies with more than 156 million mobile customers, 29 million fixed-network lines and around 18 million broadband lines (as of December 31, 2015,). The Group provides fixed-network/broadband, mobile communications, Internet, and Internet-based TV products and services for consumers, and ICT solutions for business customers and corporate customers. Deutsche Telekom is present in more than 50 countries and has around 225,200 employees worldwide. The Group generated revenues of EUR 69.2 billion in the 2015 financial year – around 64 percent of it outside Germany.

About T-Systems

As one of the leading global ICT service providers, T-Systems supplies integrated solutions for business customers. These are based on global offerings in fixed-network and mobile communications, highly secure data centers, a unique cloud infrastructure built around standardized platforms and global partnerships, and top security in line with the strictest German data protection regulations, as demanded by our customers. With a footprint in more than 20 countries, 46,000 employees, and external revenue of 7.1 billion euros (2015), T-Systems is the ideal partner for digital transformation. Alongside traditional ICT services, T-Systems' portfolio also offers cloud access, custom infrastructure, and platforms and software from the cloud, alongside innovation projects in future business areas such as big data, the Internet of Things, machine-to-machine (M2M) communication, and Industry 4.0.

About CyberX

Founded in 2013 by IDF cyber experts, CyberX provides the most widely-deployed platform for securing industrial control systems (ICS). The CyberX platform combines continuous, non-invasive risk monitoring and advanced behavioral analytics with proprietary ICS-specific threat intelligence. This enables critical infrastructure and industrial organizations to immediately detect and mitigate risk, including targeted threats and industrial malware in their OT networks.

CyberX has racked up numerous awards and industry accolades including being the only industrial cybersecurity vendor selected for the SINET16 Innovator Award sponsored by the US DHS and DoD, and the only ICS security vendor recognized by the International Society of Automation (ISA).

An active member of the Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC) and the ICS-ISAC, CyberX also provides groundbreaking ICS threat intelligence research that was recently featured in the popular McGraw-Hill book series, “Hacking Exposed ICS.” For more information visit CyberX-Labs.com.

1) Gartner "Market Guide for Operational Technology Security," by Earl Perkins and Saniye Burcu Alaybeyi, 23 May 2016.