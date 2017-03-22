Joel "Thor" Neeb to speak at Scrum Alliance's Global Scrum Gathering in San Diego in April on Flawless Execution Afterburner’s Flawless Execution Framework resonates with Scrum Practioners as a way to align higher level business planning with executing in an iterative, agile way

Afterburner Inc., the leader in business Agile frameworks, today announced that Afterburner President, Joel “Thor” Neeb will speak at Scrum Alliance’s Global Scrum Gathering taking place April 12-14. Neeb will give the closing keynote for the event.

“Our members are always interested in ways to bring the Agile mindset to all levels of their businesses,” said Lisa Hershman, Scrum Alliance interim CEO. “Afterburner’s Flawless Execution Framework resonates with Scrum Practioners as a way to align higher level business planning with executing in an iterative, agile way.”

Scrum Alliance® Global Scrum Gatherings® offer more than 2000 practitioners worldwide the opportunity to come together to share their passion and knowledge about Scrum and Agile practices.

WHAT: Global Scrum Gathering

WHEN: Friday, April 14th

WHO: Joel “Thor” Neeb,

WHERE: Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina

SESSION OVERVIEW: Introduction to Flawless Execution (FLEX), An Agile Methodology Alignment Meta-Framework

Learn how Flawless ExecutionSM can be used across the enterprise as an Agile methodology alignment meta-framework that aligns Centralized Planning & Decentralized Execution for a remarkably workable business agile solution.

A recent survey in HBR of more than 400 global CEOs found that executional excellence was the number one challenge facing corporate leaders from a list of 80 issues. The number one reason for poor execution is poor alignment between business strategy and initiative prioritization. Agile Practices and Frameworks are not sufficiently addressing the Alignment Issue in an easily repeatable manner.

Flawless Execution fills this Executional Excellence Alignment gap:



Flawless Execution, is an easy to learn alignment framework that can span across an enterprise’s existing frameworks and processes to meet threats and opportunities as they emerge without adding more process weight.

Flawless Execution is the lightest most minimally invasive of all the agile methodologies.

Organizational alignment provided through FLEX meets disruption head on and fosters a culture that thrives in complex, unpredictable and rapidly changing environments.

The Flawless ExecutionSM Agile Framework is adaptive, transparent, collaborative and responsive; its light, fast and nimble focus is the essence of agility.

More information about the conference is available at https://www.scrumalliance.org/sgcal

About Afterburner, Inc.

Afterburner Inc. trains global organizations in the simple, scalable improvement processes of Flawless Execution. Founded in 1996 by former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot James “Murph” Murphy, Afterburner is a Forbes’ Best Small Companies in America and a four-time nominee to the Inc. 500/5000. Murph and his team of elite military professionals are regularly featured in leading publications like The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Businessweek, Financial Times, Newsweek, Slate and Sports Illustrated, and appear on top networks like CNN, ABC, CNBC, Fox News, HLN and Bloomberg News. To learn more about Afterburner’s innovative approach to building elite teams and Flawless Execution, visit http://www.Afterburner.com, follow us on Twitter @AfterburnerInc., Facebook and Linkedin.

About Scrum Alliance

Founded in 2001, Scrum Alliance® is the largest, most established and influential professional membership and certification organization in the Agile community. Scrum Alliance is a nonprofit association with more than 500,000 certified practitioners worldwide. Its vision is to "Transform the World of Work" with a mission to guide and inspire individuals, leaders, and organizations with practices, principles, and values that create workplaces that are joyful, prosperous, and sustainable. For more information, please visit scrumalliance.org.