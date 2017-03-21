ISPA Takes A Stand Against Colorectal Cancer

The golf event was as fun as always and it really shows how our industry is made up of competitors that are all looking to rally behind a great cause such as Colon Cancer

The International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) teamed up with the Colon Cancer Alliance (CCA) to host the ISPA Biennial Golf Tournament during the 2017 ISPA Industry Conference, March 8-9, at the Vinoy Renaissance Resort & Golf Club in St. Petersburg, Florida. The tournament and ensuing events, such as a raffle and silent auction, raised over $6,000 in support of the Washington, D.C.-based alliance and its work.

The Colon Cancer Alliance is a nonprofit organization supporting more effective treatment, patient advocacy and research into a cure for the deadly disease. In the United States, colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women and the second leading cause in men.

“The 2017 ISPA Industry Conference was an amazing event! The charity golf tournament shows just how big of a heart the sleep products industry has. I don’t recall participation ever being any larger for golf at previous Association events,” noted Brent Limer, director of new business development at Hickory Spring Mfg.

Forty-eight golfers participated in the ISPA Biennial Golf Tournament and each wore a blue Colon Cancer Alliance bracelet in support of the cause. Players on the 18-hole course also had the opportunity to engage in fun mini-fundraisers during the game.

Afterward, ISPA hosted a Women’s Network reception that included a successful raffle with multiple prizes, with all proceeds going to CCA.

“The golf event was as fun as always and it really shows how our industry is made up of competitors that are all looking to rally behind a great cause such as Colon Cancer,” said Doug Guffey, director of national accounts at Corsicana Bedding LLC. “The speakers at the conference were also great in addressing challenges and solutions in our ever-changing industry.”

A silent auction running throughout the conference allowed attendees to bid on a range of items, including two signed footballs from the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and its quarterback, a two-night stay at the Vinoy Renaissance and a pair of boxing gloves autographed by the legendary Sugar Ray Leonard.

Oncologists generally agree, you can reduce your risk of cancer by making healthy choices like eating right, staying active, not smoking and getting the proper amount of sleep. It's also important to follow recommended screening guidelines, which can help detect certain cancers early. The likelihood of developing colorectal cancer in your lifetime is about 5%. For more information, visit http://www.ccalliance.org.

Established in 1915, the International Sleep Products Association (ISPA) is dedicated to protecting and enhancing the growth, profitability and stature of the mattress industry. As the industry’s trade organization, ISPA represents nearly 700 mattress manufacturers and suppliers throughout the world.

ISPA provides a wide range of services that benefit its membership. These include exclusive industry surveys and statistics, government advocacy support, educational offerings, the industry’s ISPA EXPO trade show, safety research through its Sleep Products Safety Council, consumer research and education through its Better Sleep Council, BedTimes and Sleep Savvy publications.

To learn more, visit http://www.sleepproducts.org or contact info(at)sleepproducts.org.

