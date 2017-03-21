Stream Companies, a fully integrated advertising agency, is proud to announce Subi Ghosh as their new Senior Director of Dealer Strategy. Subi’s breadth of experience running successful eCommerce and Sales Departments at dealership groups and more recently building a small digital agency makes her a perfect fit for this newly created role. Subi's position will be to enhance Stream's role in working alongside clients in supporting their business objectives through digital marketing and improved online sales processes and digital retailing.

“Subi's track record and reputation in the automotive industry is second to none. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Stream Team and will enjoy watching her lace up her orange sneakers,” said Co-founder David Regn.

Subi has become a respected industry figure and speaker in the Automotive industry. She brings 5 years of valuable dealership experience and 3 years agency experience to the Stream team. Her involvement with Women in Automotive as a Founding Board Member is an unexpected plus!

“We are excited that she made the decision to make Stream her home. We know she had many opportunities and offers on the table. She was aligned with our vision and making our clients the best they can be and we wanted her to be part of the team,” said Chief Digital Officer Bill Parlaman.

Subi is driven by a passion to be an advocate for dealers and to be a small part of moving this industry forward. Her role at Stream allows her to bridge dealers with innovative, industry leading, seamless marketing and website services.

“When I saw a company whose core values to be innovative, to always strive to do right by their dealer clients, and to focus on being a leading agency, so closely matched mine; I knew it was the perfect fit for me,” said Subi.

With over 20 years in automotive advertising, Stream Companies has taken their agency into overdrive partnering with FCA as a certified digital provider, creating the most advanced marketing platform for dealers called FullThrottle and continuing to offer a suite of services to help dealerships grow their business.

About Stream

With over 175 employees Stream Companies is the leading integrated traditional and digital marketing agency in Tier 3 automotive. Client partners included some of the biggest publicly and privately owned dealership groups in the United States including The CAR Group/Norm Reeves Brands, Group 1 Automotive, Braman Automotive, and Fred Beans Family of Dealerships.