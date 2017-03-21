As our conference attendees are increasingly well-versed in all aspects of CRO, we design our educational program to provide our audience with up-to-the-minute applications and strategies that they can successfully apply to their businesses today.

Rising Media, Inc., a global events producer specializing in technology-related conferences and exhibitions, announced that it is partnering with leading digital acceleration agency SiteTuners to produce Conversion Conference, the industry’s leading conversion rate optimization (CRO) event, at the Rio All-Suites Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas from April 19 - 20, 2017. Hundreds of conversion rate optimization professionals are expected to attend the 7th annual event for two days of education, exhibitions, special events, and networking opportunities with an additional post-conference day of workshops.

Conversion Conference is the largest CRO event worldwide, with over 27 events hosted globally since its launch in 2010. The event has earned a well-deserved reputation for its can’t-miss educational program, which this year will feature two days of 4 parallel tracks with varying topics concerning conversion rate optimization, mastering analytics, user experience, A/B split testing, mobile optimization, email marketing, and retargeting for measurable digital marketing success.

Keynote addresses include presentations by Tim Ash, CEO of SiteTuners, who will discuss “CRO to CMO - Fast Tracking Your Marketing Career,” Lee Feinberg, President of DecisionViz, who will address “How to Lose Your Job Through Poor Visual Storytelling” and Kerri Pollard, Chief Revenue Officer of Honey, who will be presenting “The Billion Dollar Millennial.” A complete conference agenda, schedule, and speaker list can be found online at http://www.conversionconference.com/2017-home.htm

“As our conference attendees are increasingly well-versed in all aspects of CRO, we design our educational program to provide our audience with up-to-the-minute applications and strategies that they can successfully apply to their businesses today,” said Tim Ash, Chair of Conversion Conference. “At the same time, our speakers are practitioners who are uniquely qualified to provide attendees with a forward look at where the industry is heading, making Conversion Conference a must-attend event for anyone serious about the business of conversion rate optimization.”

In addition to the four amazing parallel tracks, Conversion Conference’s exhibit hall will play host to dozens of the leading Conversion Rate Optimization related companies to showcase their latest technologies and services, including SiteTuners, PushCrew, Zarget, Appen, Effin Amazing, Amplitude, Picreel, Inbenta, UBC Continuing Studies, Sentient Technologies, Honey, Evergage, and DontGo. Special events include lunchtime roundtable discussions with the speakers, informal networking events with cocktails and surprise Vegas-style events, and Tim Ash’s famous after-party in the Presidential Suite with a private rooftop pool and piano high above the Vegas Strip. For additional information on this year’s Conversion Conference event in Las Vegas, please visit http://www.conversionconference.com/2017-home.htm.

If your company is interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Conversion Conference Las Vegas or an upcoming event, please contact sponsorship(at)risingmedia(dot)com.

About Rising Media

Rising Media is a global events and media producer excelling in Internet and technology-related events and content. Events include Inside 3D Printing, RoboUniverse, Virtual Reality Summit, Data Driven Business, Building Business Capability, Predictive Analytics World, Text Analytics World, eMetrics Summit, Conversion Conference, AllFacebook Marketing Conference, Search Marketing Expo, Affiliate Management Days, Influencer Marketing Days, Future of Immersive Leisure, Global Online Classifieds Summit, and Web Effectiveness Conference in the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, India, China, Korea, Singapore, Australia, Brazil.

For more information, please visit http://www.risingmedia.com.

About SiteTuners

SiteTuners is a leading digital business accelerator focused on persuading online visitors to act. The agency has offices in San Diego, and Tampa and partners with mid-sized and enterprise clients worldwide to improve the efficiency of their online experiences. Since it’s founding in 2002, the company has served more than 1250 clients including Nestle, Google, AutoDesk, Expedia, Sears, Intuits, Sanyo, Verizon Wireless, Lifetime Fitness, Publishers Clearing House, eHarmony, FICO, Western Digital, Cisco, Humana, Facebook, Thomson Reuters, New York Life, Canon, Lucky Brand, Kaplan University, and Laser Spine Institute.

For more information, please visit http://SiteTuners.com