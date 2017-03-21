FirstService Residential Hosts Seminar on Navigating the 558 Process

At FirstService Residential, we are in the business of building better communities. Events like these are just one of the many ways we do so.

FirstService Residential, North America’s premier property management company, will host a complimentary seminar on “Navigating the 558 Process” on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. at the Conrad Hotel in Miami.

Chapter 558 of the Florida Statutes, also known as the Florida Construction Defects Statute, defines the process that property owners must follow to have construction defects remedied. Community associations may run into construction defects when control of the community is turned over from the developer to the association. These issues can also happen with construction projects of all types and sizes throughout the life of the community.

The event is open to homeowner and condominium association Board members and residents, developers, engineers, contractors, and anyone involved in the 558 process. FirstService Residential has assembled a panel of experts to discuss the ins and outs of the often-complex 558 process, including



Lynn Coulter, vice president, FirstService Residential

Monte Kane, CPA, MBAF Certified Public Accountants

Steven B. Lesser, Esq., Becker & Poliakoff

Misha Mladenovic, president, m2e Consulting Engineers

Christopher L. Pappas, vice president, FirstService Residential

Steve Siegfried, Esq., Siegfried, Rivera, Hyman, Lerner, De La Torre, Mars & Sobel

“As the leaders in the property management arena, we are excited to bring the best in the business together to discuss how to successfully navigate the intricate 558 process,” said Hector Vargas, president, South Florida High-Rise, of FirstService Residential. “At FirstService Residential, we are in the business of building better communities. Events like these are just one of the many ways we do so.”

Discussion topics will include managing the 558 process from start to finish; the common pitfalls developers, contractors and homeowners often face; the key players involved and how to nurture a positive relationship between developers and associations to ensure the successful resolution of potential issues.

Since launching its educational series in 2010, FirstService Residential has held numerous seminars, roundtable and training sessions for Board members as a value-added service. Past lectures have included a variety of topics, including Board certification courses, preparing a budget that works, setting pet policies, staying relevant in a competitive market, being a successful Board member and more.

For more information on the Navigating the 558 Process seminar, please contact Christina Arias at christina.arias(at)fsresidential(dot)com or 786-319-5289.

