Metairie Small Animal Hospital Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary

Metairie Small Animal Hospital's 70th Anniversary

Metairie Small Animal Hospital is celebrating its 70th Anniversary with an afternoon of food and fun for the entire family. We will have giveaways, raffles, entertainment, a sale in the Silver Collar Boutique, and rescue groups with adoptable pets. Additionally, there will be a DJ, face painting, kids’ crafts and games, a photo booth, and a pet costume contest. In addition to cake and cookies, food and drink will be provided by Drago’s Charbroiling Engine Co. fire truck (serving oysters and beer) and by Theo’s Pizza Truck. Just for the dogs, we’ll have Yappy Hour Bar, free dog massages and dog training demonstrations by Clever Canine Dog Training. Everyone is welcome.

Originally named “Metry Animal Hospital,” the practice was founded by Dr. Tom Melius in 1946 and moved to its present location at 101 Metairie Rd. in 1952. Dr. Henry Melius joined the practice a year later in 1953. From small beginnings, the hospital has grown several times into the 17,000 square foot facility that was unveiled in 2003.

Today, the hospital supports on-site 24/7 emergency services, 4 out-patient clinics, 16 doctors, and 80+ employees. The out-patient clinics are located on Williams Blvd. in Kenner, West Esplanade near Transcontinental Ave. in Metairie, Robert E. Lee near Canal St. in Lakeview, and Freret Street in Uptown. In addition to comprehensive animal medical services, the hospital provides full boarding and grooming services. All boarding and hospitalized pets receive 24/7 monitoring by doctors and staff.

CONTACT: Janine Gilbert

PHONE: 504-835-4266 ext. 4074

EMAIL: Janine(at)msah.com

http://www.msah.com