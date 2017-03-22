SharePoint Fest DC welcomes Accellion as a gold sponsor of this premier SharePoint conference. Accellion enables enterprise organizations to collaborate on content with external partners securely to mitigate the risk of data loss and demonstrate compliance with industry regulations. Conference delegates will hear from a keynote speaker and attend breakout sessions. Over 100 sessions will be offered across multiple tracks, as well as two optional days of workshops preceding the conference. There will also be a networking reception held at the end of the first day of the conference.

About Accellion

Accellion, Inc. enables enterprise organizations to collaborate on content with external partners securely via private cloud. Enterprises can leave existing content where it belongs, and extend it to the outside world without having to migrate content or disrupt their business workflows. Accellion’s solutions are used by more than 15 million users and 2,500 of the world’s leading corporations and government agencies including Procter & Gamble; KPMG; Kaiser Permanente; Latham & Watkins; National Park Service; Umpqua Bank; Cargill; and the National Institute for Standards and Technology (NIST). For more information please visit http://www.accellion.com or call (650) 485-4300.

Web Site: http://www.accellion.com

About SharePoint Fest

SharePoint Fest is in its seventh year. It offers a two-day conference (with an optional two days of workshops) that brings together SharePoint enthusiasts and practitioners, with many of the leading SharePoint experts and solution providers in the country.

Attend SharePoint Fest DC where attendees will be able to attend workshops and seminars – taught by Microsoft Certified Trainers, Microsoft engineers, and Microsoft MCM's and MVPs – covering Enterprise Content Management, Implementation/Administration, Business Value, Search, Business Intelligence, Office 365 and SharePoint Development. Attendees will be able to choose one complete learning track or mix and match based on what content best meets their current needs.

At SharePoint Fest DC, there will be sessions created for SharePoint administrators, software developers, business analysts, information architects, and knowledge workers, which will ensure that attendees walk away with as much knowledge as they desire to truly leverage SharePoint in their current environment.

Web Site: http://www.sharepointfest.com/DC