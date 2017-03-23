Mod Clean Disinfectant Pods Joins the Cosmoprof Family

Today, CosmoProf, a leading distributor of salon products, officially announced that beginning May 1, 2017, they will be offering Mod Clean Disinfecting Pods in all 1,200+ stores nationwide.

CosmoProf is a conglomerate of BSG or Beauty Systems Group and is a major player in the beauty industry, distributing more than 25,000 different salon products to licensed beauty professionals all over the country. What began 1967 in Bologna as a way to use a trade show to showcase some of the world’s best beauty products and has grown to one of the key annual events in the beauty industry, drawing 2,300 exhibitors from seventy countries and more than 170,000 visitors. Cosmoprof branched into brick and mortar stores and has grown to 1,200+ stores that span from coast to coast, featuring exclusive brands for beauty professionals.

Mod Clean Salon Disinfecting Pods have been gaining popularity in the beauty industry as an effective way to clean beauty instruments. The disinfecting pods are simply dropped into 32 ounces of water (the size of a standard disinfectant jar) making them a convenient alternative to bulky plastic liquid disinfectant bottles. They’re EPA and state-approved hospital-grade disinfectant and because they’re pre-measured, there’s no risk of mixing a solution that is too weak or wasting money by over pouring. Salon and Barber professionals love Mod Clean Disinfectant Pods because they save precious storage space in their salons, one 32-count resealable bag of Mod Clean Disinfectant Pods is equal to a half gallon of liquid concentrate disinfectant and weighs 1/12th the weight. The pods are convenient, easy-to-use, compact time-saving and much more environmentally friendly than their conventional counterparts. Mod Clean Disinfecting Pods are used by Salons, Cosmetology Schools and Barber Shops throughout the US. Mod Clean Disinfectant is excited to be a part of the CosmoProf family and selling their popular disinfectant pods in their stores.