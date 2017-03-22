Cloud Coach Announces Cloud Coach Milestones Not-for-Profit Edition

Cloud Coach today announced it has launched a new edition of its popular Cloud Coach Milestones application, exclusively for not-for-profit organizations. Cloud Coach Milestones NFP Edition allows non-profits to manage their projects directly within their Salesforce CRM for no additional cost.

Built on the Salesforce App Cloud, Cloud Coach Milestones NFP Edition is currently available at https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000EFnvKUAT

Cloud Coach Milestones NFP Edition Key Features:

With Cloud Coach Milestones NFP Edition, nonprofit users can plan and manage their most important projects within their CRM. Benefits include:

Launch projects from scratch or using your own templates

Assign multiple team members to complete project tasks

Use sub-tasks to add additional details to project work

Plus, Cloud Coach Milestones NFP edition allows users to manage their projects using either waterfall or agile views at the click of a button. This powerful hybrid functionality allows project managers to use the view that’s best for each project and user.

“The Salesforce 1-1-1 model provides vital support to the not-for-profit organizations that improve communities around the world. By providing Cloud Coach Milestones NFP Edition, we are able to show our support for the beneficial work these organizations provide,” said Peter Lee, CEO of Cloud Coach.

The Cloud Coach Milestones NFP Edition is available at no-cost for organizations that are participating in the Salesforce for Nonprofits program, with no limits on the number of users or the number of projects that they can run. Cloud Coach Milestones NFP Edition leverages existing Salesforce licenses, providing a robust and affordable project management solution.

Additional Resources

Follow Cloud Coach on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cloudcoach

Follow Cloud Coach on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cloudcoach

Salesforce, AppExchange, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

About Cloud Coach

Cloud Coach specializes in project management solutions designed to meet every business need. With multiple solutions ranging from basic project management to professional service automation and advanced project portfolio management, Cloud Coach empowers businesses to transform the way they deliver the projects that grow their organization.

Cloud Coach is built on the Salesforce App Cloud, providing you with enhanced security and virtually unlimited scalability.

###