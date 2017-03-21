EPS Instruction and Intervention, a division of School Specialty, Inc. (OTCQB: SCOO) (“School Specialty,” “SSI” or “the Company”), announced today that it will partner with Quizlet, an online platform that provides engaging study and game activities to practice new vocabulary. EPS will incorporate Quizlet into the new Wordly Wise 3000® 4th Edition (print) and Wordly Wise i3000™ (digital) direct academic vocabulary programs, providing students and teachers with an exciting and innovative level of engagement and rigor.

“We are excited to partner with Quizlet to bring its popular learning application to students and teachers using our vocabulary-building programs,” said Bodie Marx, senior vice president of sales and product development, School Specialty Curriculum. “Quizlet is a fundamental part of improving learning outcomes in our revisions of Wordly Wise 3000—which focus on greater student engagement and differentiation.”

Students and teachers can choose from seven available study and game modes (flashcards, learn, spell, test, match, gravity and live), to practice and master the vocabulary they’re learning. Quizlet provides a fun and engaging twist on practice testing, an incredibly effective learning strategy. A 2013 study on learning styles published by the Association for Psychological Science shows that calling information to mind and retrieving it from memory strengthens the ability to recall that information long-term. When students use Quizlet to study and play Wordly Wise 3000 vocabulary games in at least two sessions at different times over the course of a week, they also use another proven learning strategy, distributed practice, which advocates for studying in intervals. The same study found that studying in intervals over time, rather than all at once, allows students to retain the information longer.

“Millions of students learning with Wordly Wise 3000 now have access to that curriculum on the Quizlet platform,” said Thompson Paine, vice president of business operations at Quizlet. “This partnership is a natural fit because the EPS curriculum is loved by teachers everywhere and we share the goal of improving student outcomes.”

Wordly Wise 3000 4th Edition and Wordly Wise i3000, available summer 2017, will include Wordly Wise 3000 approved word sets for each lesson, providing students with fun, yet challenging, study and game modes designed to enhance their vocabulary and comprehension in an ad-free environment.

About EPS Instruction and Intervention

EPS provides targeted instruction and intervention solutions to support, supplement, and enhance the diverse educational needs of K-12 teachers and students. For more information on EPS and its proven programs including Wordly Wise 3000®, S.P.I.R.E.®, iSPIRETM, and Explode The Code® , visit http://epsbooks.com

About School Specialty, Inc.

School Specialty is a leading distributor of innovative and proprietary products, programs and services to the education marketplace. The Company designs, develops, and provides educators with the latest and very best school supplies, furniture and both curriculum and supplemental learning resources. Working in collaboration with educators, School Specialty reaches beyond the scope of textbooks to help teachers, guidance counselors and school administrators ensure that every student reaches his or her full potential. Through its SSI Guardian subsidiary, the Company is also committed to school, healthcare and corporate workplace safety by offering the highest quality curriculum, training and safety and security products. Finally, through its SOAR Life Products brand, the Company offers thousands of products that sharpen cognitive skills and build physical and mental strength in fun and creative ways. From childhood through adulthood, they help individuals live life to the fullest – engaged, happy and well. SOAR Life Products is a customized offering for hospitals, long-term care, therapeutic facilities, home care, surgery centers, day care centers, physician offices, and clinics. For more information about School Specialty, visit http://www.schoolspecialty.com.

About Quizlet

Quizlet provides learning technology to more than 20 million monthly learners worldwide. It is the most popular online learning service in the U.S., used by one in three high school students nationwide. More than 150 million study sets created by the Quizlet community are available on the web, iOS and Android. Founded in 2005, Quizlet is privately-held and based in San Francisco.