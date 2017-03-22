Amino BioFrequency Therapy using an applied patch It's exciting, and very new, and I've already begun to use it on patients with chronic hip and shoulder pain with some really interesting, and very positive results.

NYC Chiropractor Dr. Steven Shoshany recently helped host a seminar at his cutting edge Manhattan practice. The seminar was the first of its kind in the U.S. and focused on a new protocol for treating pain. Dr. Shoshany is among the first chiropractors to help bring Amino BioFrequency Therapy to New York, and furthermore the first seminar in the country was hosted at his Integrated Chiropractic Practice.

The seminar took place on March 4th and 5th, at Dr. Steven Shoshany’s Chiropractic and Spinal Decompression center. The course was instructed by Amino Academy’s Dr. L. Jon Porman and Dr. Perry Nickelston. The integrated practice that served as the venue for the seminar also provides physical therapy, pain management and a multitude of soft tissue treatment techniques, is located at 632 Broadway in New York City. Dr. Shoshany did not only provide the facility for the seminar, but he participated as an attendee to become certified in the use of Amino BioFrequency Therapy.

Amino BioFrequency Therapy is often described as “a nervous system hack” that can increase performance and lower pain in minutes. The method relies on the use of specialized patches that are made of carbonized metal that is capable of holding a charge to produce specific frequencies. The path is activated by the body’s infrared heat, and emits a frequency that can help correct nervous signals to glands and organs in order to correct or speed the body’s natural healing functions.

“It's exciting, and very new, and I've already begun to use it on patients with chronic hip and shoulder pain with some really interesting, and very positive results,” stated Dr. Steven Shoshany. At his Manhattan practice, integration has been the key to his successful record of treating painful conditions and injuries, while avoiding surgical intervention in most cases. Dr. Shoshany plans on further integrating Amino BioFrequency Therapy into his highly specialized protocols for treating an array of conditions.

Dr. Steven Shoshany has been a vocal advocate of methods like Kinesio Tape, cold and hot laser therapies, the Graston technique, as well as the first provider of many cutting edge methods for treating back and neck pain. For over twenty years, Dr. Shoshany has been at the forefront of combining chiropractic, physical therapy, cutting edge western medicine, acupuncture, western medicine, along with traditional Chinese medicine, and spinal decompression. For more information on Dr. Steven Shoshany call 212 8864 6465 visit his website: drshoshany.com