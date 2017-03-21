Microscan’s latest machine vision smart cameras offer unrivaled advantages in speed, size, and precision – all of which are necessary for robotics applications.

Microscan, a global leader in barcode, machine vision, verification, and lighting technology, will demonstrate flexible in-line inspection using the Universal Robots collaborative UR5 robotic arm and Microscan’s latest machine vision smart camera platform. The robotic demo, featuring the world’s smallest Ethernet smart camera, is a partnership with Olympus Controls, an engineering services company specializing in machine automation.

The lightweight, flexible, and collaborative industrial robot – UR5 – automates repetitive and dangerous tasks with payloads of up to 5 kg. The camera-based UR5 demo reads a Data Matrix symbol and inspects the presence and position of components on a small engine, such as a choke lever and a fuel cap. If the Data Matrix symbol is missing or obstructed, the robot will receive a failed result from the smart camera, will use this data to trigger an action to “shake its head”, and will try to read the code again. If the choke lever is released, the robot will receive a failed result based on the lever angle. It will then use the robotic arm to reset the switch into position. Similarly, if the fuel cap is missing, the robot will use its gripper to pick up the cap from a programmed location and then place it securely back onto the fuel tank.

Microscan’s latest machine vision smart cameras offer unrivaled advantages in speed, size, and precision – all of which are necessary for robotics applications. MicroHAWK smart cameras are the world’s smallest, and their image processing performance is twice as fast as that of competitive cameras. With an integrated liquid lens and autofocus technology, MicroHAWK cameras adapt to various optical working distances without any manual adjustment.

Visitors to Automate 2017 can experience interactive demos of MicroHAWK® Barcode Readers, MicroHAWK® Smart Cameras, and LVS® Print Quality Inspection System from Microscan booth # 656. Microscan’s machine vision experts will be available at Automate from April 3 – 6, 2017 to offer live demonstrations and discuss custom projects.

All conference attendees are offered an opportunity to listen to a presentation by Steven King, Microscan’s Machine Vision Product Manager, who will discuss integration of miniature machine vision systems into robotic applications on Wednesday, April 5, at a conference session from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Barcodes and Symbology Basics for Machine Vision will be presented by Microscan's machine vision expert Jonathan Ludlow on the same day of the conference, at 10:30 a.m.

To make an appointment at Automate or receive additional information, please contact Microscan at http://info.microscan.com/automate2017.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the Data Matrix symbology. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

Microscan, an ISO 9001:2008 certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of high-quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.

About Olympus Controls

Olympus Controls is an engineering services company that specializes in machine automation. Olympus Controls helps its clients with the ideation of unique and innovative solutions delivering mechanical, electrical and software pieces that take their solution from concept to reality.

Microscan Contact

Corporate Headquarters, U.S.

Natalia Debalchuk, Marketing Coordinator

+1 425-203-4873; ndebalchuk(at)microscan(dot)com