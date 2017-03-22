Neuromarketing Guru Shares Conversion Rate Optimization Best Practices

Tim Ash, the founder and chairperson of Conversion Conference, today announced that his new Conversion Community YouTube channel has already passed 10,000 views in its first month. The channel features a series of minute-long videos by Ash, a neuromarketing guru, who shares conversion rate optimization best practices.

Fourteen videos have already been uploaded to the Conversion Community channel. They cover a range of topics, including:



Ash says, “Every Friday afternoon, we will upload another a minute-long video providing the latest techniques and strategies around conversion testing and optimization. If you subscribe to this channel, any videos that we publish will show up in your Subscriptions feed. This makes it simple to keep up with the content you care about.”

A computer scientist and cognitive scientist by education (his Ph.D. studies were in Neural Networks and Artificial Intelligence), Ash has developed an expertise in user-centered design, persuasion and understanding online behavior, and landing page testing. In the mid-1990s he became one of the early pioneers in the discipline of website conversion rate optimization.

Over the past 15 years, Ash has helped a number of major US and international brands to develop successful web-based initiatives. Companies like Google, Expedia, Kodak, eHarmony, Facebook, American Express, Canon, Nestle, Symantec, Intuit, AutoDesk and many others have benefitted from Tim's deep understanding and innovative perspective.

Ash, who is also CEO of SiteTuners, a website conversion rate optimization (CRO) consultancy, and the author of the Amazon bestseller “Landing Page Optimization: The Definitive Guide to Testing & Tuning for Conversions,” adds, “Each year we will also publish interviews from Conversion Conference, a two-day event for digital marketers and analysts who are passionate about converting more of their website traffic into sales, leads, and increased revenue.”

Conversion Conference is a two-day event for digital marketers and analysts who are passionate about converting more of their website traffic into sales, leads, and increased revenue. Produced by Rising Media and SiteTuners, Conversion Conference was founded by Ash in 2010. The latest Conversion Conference will be held April 19-20, 2017, in Las Vegas.

