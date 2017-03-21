Local Manufacturer Unveils New Solar Plant

Life Data Labs “I am professionally passionate about two things: equine nutrition and innovation that works. This solar power plant is the next innovative step to improve the efficiency of our manufacturing process."

Life Data Labs, Inc., a premium animal nutrition and health products manufacturer, has completed work on one of the state’s largest private solar installations, powering all of their manufacturing facility mainly with solar energy. They are celebrating a “Generation Day” Thursday, March 23rd, at 12:00pm, where company executives, company employees and state employees as well as other dignitaries will witness a “flipping of the switch” from electric power to generating their first kilowatt hour of solar power.

Life Data Labs has a 282 kilowatt (kW) installation, which allows Life Data to potentially operate completely off solar energy. And this is not Life Data Labs’ first foray into green technologies. They have previously invested in LED lighting technology, and they have implemented various measures to increase motor and compressor efficiencies. They were also recognized last year by State of Alabama for their global presence and innovation. In addition, their operation has maintained ISO 9001 certification since 2000, a huge initiative for a company this size.

Life Data Labs’ Founder Dr. Frank Gravlee started his company from meager beginnings in 1983, and it has grown into a multi-million dollar manufacturing powerhouse, whose highly modernized facility sits on a 10-acre property filled with a manufacturing and packaging facility, warehouse, and office buildings.

Of the solar project, Dr. Gravlee states, “I am professionally passionate about two things: equine nutrition and innovation that works. This solar power plant is the next innovative step to improve the efficiency of our manufacturing process. Life Data has led the way in equine nutrition and is now leading the way in responsible sustainability."

Sain Engineering Associates Inc. (SEA) served as Contractor for the large solar installation. SEA President and COO Brenda Phillips noted the congruence of the venture, stating, “This project with Life Data Labs became more than just another project for us. The sense of family within their company, the warmth and ingenuity of their top management, the forward-thinking vision of Dr. Gravlee—all these inspired our teams to provide Life Data Labs one of our strongest project efforts to date. We were honored to have the chance to be involved with such an innovative company with an eye toward efficiencies and energy savings.”

Life Data Labs’ new solar installation should produce the amount of solar power equivalent to powering 40 homes. However, if Life Data Labs’ manufacturing facility generates more solar energy than they can use themselves, they could have the option of storing the solar power in batteries or even selling it back to the local utility company in the area, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA.)

Life Data Labs Inc. (http://www.lifedatalabs.com) is a dedicated product manufacturer committed to supplying their customers with premium quality animal nutrition and health products through continuous product improvement and new product development. Life Data Labs continuously strives to improve their processes, products and services and are committed to maintaining a leadership role in quality performance and providing value to their customers.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Tony Halsey at 205.979.9966 or email at Tony.halsey(at)saineng(dot)com.