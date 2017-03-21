Success Education Colleges At Success Education Colleges, we recognize that it's crucial for us to invest in our Team Members as they invest in our students.

Plans are well underway for Success Education College's (SEC) inaugural Professional Development Conference (PDC), scheduled for May 12, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ontario Convention Center in Ontario, California. Designed to equip Team Members with helpful tools and the latest information about private-sector education, College Leadership hopes the event will spark inspiration and growth among the career-training professionals SEC employs.

"The theme for this year's Professional Development Conference is 'Our students are at their best when we are at our best,'" explained President Mitchell Fuerst. "At Success Education Colleges, we recognize that it's crucial for us to invest in our Team Members as they invest in our students. That's why we are so excited for the opportunities this event holds!"

The Professional Development Conference will open with a General Session featuring Keynote Speaker Michale McComis, Ed.D., Executive Director of the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC). ACCSC serves as the institutional accreditor for all of the North-West College (NWC) campuses, which comprise seven of SEC's system of nine allied health schools.

In addition to Dr. McComis' keynote address on "Why Leadership Matters," conference attendees will have the chance to hear from several other featured speakers during breakout sessions in the morning and afternoon including, Dean Viana, Beverly Hills Fire Captain; Kate Carey, JD, Special Counsel, Cooley LLP; and Paul Heredia, who has recently joined SEC as the newest member of the College’s Senior Leadership Team.

Breakout session topics range from conflict resolution and compliance to Team Member experience and engagement. Team Members will also have the opportunity to learn more about leveraging digital data to identify students' successes and challenges as well as how to best utilize technology in the classroom. Following an Ice Cream Social, the PDC will conclude with a Closing General Session from Michele Deck of Elsevier.

"Our lineup of speakers for this event is phenomenal, with outside experts in private-sector education, along with several of SEC's own Leaders," Fuerst shared. "It's a true testament to Success Education Colleges' position as one of the premiere career colleges in the nation."

About Success Education Colleges

A leader in allied health education, Success Education Colleges (SEC) has been committed to training individuals to enter and advance in the health care field for more than 50 years. SEC is a system of nine postsecondary colleges and includes North-West College (7 campuses), Glendale Career College, and Nevada Career Institute. Success Education Colleges offers a supportive educational environment for those ready to start a health care career. To date, SEC has graduated more than 45,000 students—individuals who have gone on to raise the standard of excellence at health care organizations of all types.

For more information about Success Education Colleges, please visit http://www.success.edu.