Clarifai, the leading visual recognition AI company that uses sophisticated machine learning to understand images and video, today announced two new categories to its ever-growing suite of identification models that will benefit the retail and e-commerce industries -- ‘Apparel’ and ‘Celebrity.’ Extending beyond the more than 11,000 recognizable concepts already offered in Clarifai's ‘General Model,’ these two new models will allow online retailers to easily reap the benefits of powerful machine learning tools in areas relevant to their business.

Clarifai’s 'Apparel' model recognizes more than 100 fashion-related concepts and terms spanning clothing and accessories -- from “men’s boots” and “cardigan,” to “wide leg pants” and “romper.” The ‘Apparel’ model can easily enhance any new or existing app or platform from retailers and fashion curation sites to improve inventory tagging and classification, and serve up more relevant search suggestions and product recommendations to customers, and more.

The 'Celebrity' model analyzes images and returns probability scores on the likelihood that the media contains the face(s) of more than 10,000 recognized celebrities. When used with the new ‘Apparel’ model and Clarifai’s Custom Training product, the ‘Celebrity’ recognition model opens up the potential for e-commerce and retail brands capitalize on influencer marketing.

“Retail and e-commerce are two industries in which there is tremendous potential to incorporate the efficiencies of visual recognition and artificial intelligence,” said Clarifai founder and CEO Matt Zeiler. “There has previously been a high barrier to entry for retail and e-commerce companies to leverage machine learning but with Clarifai’s easy-to-use interface, there is no longer any sophisticated infrastructure or technical skill level needed. We’re excited to bring this technology to the masses and realize the implications that this powerful technology can have on the world of retail.”

The ‘Apparel’ and ‘Celebrity’ models are both available now in an alpha build, and these new additions join previously released retail-applicable models, ‘Weddings’ and ‘Color.’ The 'Wedding' model recognizes over 400 concepts related to weddings including “bride,” “groom,” “flowers,” and more. The 'Color' model recognizes W3C and HEX color values and returns density values for dominant colors present in images.

Clarifai is the foremost independent artificial intelligence and machine learning platform that can be used by any developer and business. Beyond the wide variety of domain models, Clarifai’s Search and Custom Training tools also give developers the ability to teach their technology any new concept in the world with just a handful of data examples. This unparalleled level of customization makes Clarifai the most flexible and powerful machine learning platform on the market.

For more information on ‘Apparel’ and “Celebrity,’ as well as Clarifai’s other models, visit http://developer.clarifai.com/models. To see Clarifai founder and CEO Matt Zeiler at Shoptalk, check out his panel “Artificial Intelligence in Retail” today at 9:10 AM PST.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is an artificial intelligence company that excels in visual recognition, solving real-world problems for businesses and developers alike. Founded in 2013 by Matthew Zeiler, a foremost expert in machine learning, Clarifai has been a market leader since winning the top five places in image classification at the ImageNet 2013 competition, and predicts more than 1.4 billion concepts in photos and videos every month. Clarifai’s powerful image and video recognition technology is built on the most advanced machine learning systems and made easily accessible by a clean API, empowering developers all over the world to build a new generation of intelligent applications. The company has amassed a suite of clients that range from Fortune 500 companies to startups and small development teams, including Buzzfeed, Trivago, 500px, StyleMePretty, and many more.