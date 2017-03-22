Our hope is that this research will open the dialogue around increased transparency and operational guidelines in the industry.

California Alternative Investments Association (CalALTs), a not-for-profit organization whose members include alternative asset managers, investors and service providers dedicated to the continuing evolution of the alternative asset management industry in California, today released a new white paper titled “2017 Best Practices for Hedge Fund and Private Equity Operations”.

Operational due diligence has played a more pivotal role in the hedge funds and private equity firms as the alternative investment industry has developed over the past 10 years. The white paper, which was developed by the CalALTS Best Practices Committee, seeks to outline crucial operational best practices for the industry. Areas of focus include:



General Operational Best Practices Including Internal Staffing

Portfolio Valuation Best Practices

Prime Broker and Hedge Fund Relationships

Expense Allocations

The New Fund Governance

In-house vs Outsourcing

Venture Capital Valuation and The Increasing Role of Option Pricing Models

“So much has evolved in the private fund space over the past ten years and CalALTS is committed to refining and developing the conversation around best practices in the private fund industry,” CalALTs board member Lauri Martin Haas said. “Our hope is that this research will open the dialogue around increased transparency and operational guidelines in the industry.”

The white paper is available for download at: http://www.calalts.org/page/bestpractices

About CalALTs: The California Alternative Investments Association, formerly the California Hedge Fund Association (CHFA), is a not-for-profit organization whose members include alternative asset managers, investors and service providers who are dedicated to the continuing evolution of the alternative asset management industry in California. CalALTs fosters meaningful connections among its members and a vast network of thought leaders, influencers and peers who share investment ideas, best practices and industry intelligence that drive tomorrow’s success. The organization hosts educational and networking events for members, and its digital and social platforms provide members with the relationships, information, and opportunities to generate better outcomes. For more information, please visit http://www.calalts.org or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.