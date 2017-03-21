Green Solar Technologies We feel that our nationwide model provides a great platform with large geographic reach to bring awareness to St. Jude.

Beginning February 1, 2017 through January 31, 2018, Green Solar Technologies, Inc. will raise funds and awareness for the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® by donating $100 to St. Jude for every solar panel installation with a minimum fundraising commitment of $50,000. Green Solar Technologies, Inc. currently operates in 19 states, installing 1000+ solar installations each year.

“We at Green Solar have always understood that customers want solar not only in order to save money, but also because they want to make a positive impact on the environment and their communities. Part of our value proposition is that we enable our customers to directly affect the lives of the thousands of Americans that we employ, who in turn are able to support their families and their communities. We feel that partnering with St. Jude is just an extension of this,” said Edward Harner, COO.

He continued, “We were inspired by companies like Toms that donates a pair of shoes for each pair sold and Warby Parker that does the same thing with sunglasses. Donating one for one is not viable for us because we are installing solar systems, but we definitely wanted to give back. We feel that our nationwide model provides a great platform with large geographic reach to bring awareness to St. Jude. We hope that our customers will learn more about St. Jude and make their own contributions as well as influence other people in their communities to contribute.”

Green Solar issued the following statement:

“We support St. Jude in its unwavering commitment to find a cure for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. We are thrilled to partner with St. Jude, which is leading the fight against childhood cancer with cutting-edge research and treatment, and where families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

“Your incredible support makes our partnership with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital possible. Together, we are helping St. Jude make a difference in the lives of children fighting cancer. Thank you for supporting the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®”