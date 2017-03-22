zSpace Accepted Into the Dubai Future Accelerators Program

At zSpace, we believe we are delivering a transformative learning experience to students, and together I hope we can shape the future of education.

zSpace, Inc., a leading education company that brings mixed reality experiences to computing, today announced it has been accepted into the Dubai Future Accelerators (DFA) program, which connects global companies and entrepreneurs to various government entities in the United Arab Emirates city, who invest in breakthrough technologies.

Through its participation in the program, zSpace will work in close collaboration with industry leaders and government partners in a dynamic environment, exploring new opportunities to deliver its mixed/AR/VR technology, culminating in a MoU or other commercial agreement to provide a funded pilot project after the program ends. Since 2014, zSpace has expanded its zSpace Learning Labs, mixed AR/VR all-in-one computers to more than 500 K-12 school districts, medical schools and universities across the United States and more than a dozen countries worldwide. As a selected DFA innovator, the company has workspaces in the accelerator’s facility in the Emirates Towers in Dubai and access to the prototyping lab.

“We are honored to have been accepted into the Dubai Future Accelerators program,” said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace, Inc. “The Dubai Future Accelerators is the largest government-supported accelerator in the world, with the capability of transforming the future. At zSpace, we believe we are delivering a transformative learning experience to students, and together I hope we can shape the future of education.”

“For those with vision and drive to face the challenges of the future and create innovative solutions, we have launched the Dubai Future Accelerators,” said H.E. Abdulla bin Touq, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation. “We warmly welcome this next round of companies to work with our leading government bodies and to use our city as a living testbed for new technologies.”

About DFA

The Dubai Future Accelerators is an intensive program that pairs top companies and cutting-edge entrepreneurs with powerful partners in Dubai to create breakthrough solutions. Launched by Sheikh Hamdan, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Future Foundation, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the program explores and develops the technologies of the future and employs them to resolve the challenges of the 21st century.

It aims to create a global platform to attract the brightest minds from around the world to find creative solutions for the challenges of the future and implement them in the city of Dubai. The inaugural program, which finished in December 2016, created $33m in commercial partnerships and pilot programs.

About zSpace

zSpace delivers the ultimate learning experience to inspire curiosity and accelerate understanding. Our product, zSpace®, brings mixed reality to computing, creating lifelike experiences that are immersive and interactive. Among its numerous awards and accolades, zSpace was named “Cool Vendor” by Gartner, Inc., “Best in Show at ISTE” by Tech & Learning Magazine for three consecutive years and was ranked #143 on the 2016 Inc. 500 list. zSpace is a privately held, venture backed company located in Sunnyvale, California, and has been granted more than 25 patents for its innovative technologies. For more information, visit http://www.zspace.com, or follow on Twitter @zSpace.